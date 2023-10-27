Jet, set, go! Exploring the shooting locations of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas

Movies that capture the true spirit of patriotism hold a special place in every Indian’s heart, and Tejas is no exception. Since the release of the film’s trailer, it garnered a lot of attention, and travellers are eager to discover the shooting locations of Tejas. While the exact locations were kept under wraps, here are some hints to satisfy your curiosity.

Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Air Force Officer Tejas Gill, the film revolves around a special mission assigned to this courageous fighter pilot. Wish to know more? Keep scrolling!

Everything to know about Tejas: Cast, release date and more

Released on October 8, 2023, Air Force Day, the trailer introduced the Dhaakad (2022) actor as a brave, dedicated and determined Air Force Officer. Featuring high-octane action sequences with fighter jets, hard-hitting dialogues and emotional nuances throughout the trailer, Tejas seems poised for success at the box office.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Tejas features Ashish Vidyarthi, Varun Mitra, Anshul Chauhan and Vishak Nair alongside Ranaut. The movie hit the screens on October 27, 2023.

According to a report in The Times of India, it is India’s first air-action movie and showcases the country’s first indigenous fighter jet, named Tejas.

Add these Tejas shooting locations in India to your travel list

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

This morning off to work, thank you team #Tejas for saving the hassle of long drives, while I look at this terrain, I wonder Rajasthan got a raw deal in terms of nature and it’s resources yet they emerged as the strongest, culturally n aesthetically richest and evolved people. pic.twitter.com/Ar5HAnH8TB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021

According to a report by News 18, the national award-winning actor started shooting in Rajasthan in March 2021. She shared a post on Twitter (now X) on March 18, with pictures that show her heading towards a helicopter and later riding it. It was followed by another post on the same social media platform on March 28, where she mentioned “shooting in 50 degrees” and talked about her “survival instinct”.

Action in almost 50 degrees🔥

When the survival instinct kicks in something tells me, I can’t do this but then something I don’t recognise says, eventually this body will be burnt in this same fire what you saving yourself for, give yourself to me,all of you. Ok then, take me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VNtwK4BOAB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2021

Hindustan Times reported that the Queen star reached Jaisalmer on March 26 to complete a portion of the shoot in that part of the country. Along with sharing pictures of her praying in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol, she wrote, “It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone’s well being …. also thank you for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer.”

On March 27, she also posted a picture with her crew and shared her joy on being back with them for work.

Key attractions: Patwon Ki Haveli, Gadisar Lake, Jaisalmer Fort and Jain Temples

Things to do: Visit the supposedly haunted village of Kuldhara, approximately 35 km from Jaisalmer and experience the popular desert safari. Try the delectable street foods such as dal pakwan, dal bati churma and bedmi kachori, and sumptuous sweet dishes like ghevar and the melt-in-mouth ghotua laddoos. Spend a night under the stars on the sand dunes.

Best time to visit: November to March

How to reach:

By air: Jaisalmer Airport is approximately 12 km from the city centre

By train: Jaisalmer has its own railway station

By road: Jaisalmer is approximately 286 km from Jodhpur

Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Ranaut shared pictures of her visit to the Cellular Jail in Port Blair, particularly freedom fighter Veer Savarkar’s cell on October 26, 2021, on Instagram. She arrived in Andaman on the same day and shared her insights into the experience of being in a place that has seen the torment of freedom fighters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Sharing a video of herself writing ‘TEJAS’ on the sands at one of the beaches in Andaman, she wrote, “Another beautiful journey comes to an end … It’s a wrap for Tejas 🇮🇳 What a ride…” on Instagram, dated October 30, and thanked her director, producer and the entire team of Tejas.

Key attractions: Cellular Jail, Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park, Mini Zoo, Corbyn’s Cove, Chidiya Tapu, Forest Museum, Anthropological Museum and Ross Island

Things to do: Head to Radhanagar Beach (72 km from Port Blair via sea) on Havelock Island, which has a Blue Flag certification. Go scuba diving and snorkelling on Neil Island (54 km from Port Blair via sea) and add jet skiing to the list of adventure sports too. Try the scrumptious seafood and other dishes made using fresh produce at the many cafes here.

Best time to visit: October to April

How to reach:

The best way to reach Port Blair is either by flight or ship. Veer Savarkar International Airport is approximately 2 km from the city centre, and Phoenix Bay Jetty is approximately 9 km.

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

According to a Hindustan report dated September 30, 2021, the Tejas team, led by the lead actress, reached Moradabad to shoot some scenes at the Bhadasana airstrip in Nimatpur. However, the shooting was postponed for over three hours owing to the scorching heat.

The media outlet reported that the shooting in the city was eventually completed, and local authorities were duly informed.

Key attractions: Ramganga River, Deer Park, Gautam Buddha Park and Sai Temple, MDA

Things to do: Buy brass products for which the city is famous, and other handicrafts as well. Do try the Moradabadi biryani, popular for its distinct flavour and aroma.

Best time to visit: November to March

How to reach:

By air: Pantnagar Airport is the nearest airport, approximately 85 km from Moradabad

By train: Moradabad has its own railway station

By road: Moradabad is approximately 286 km from Lucknow

Watch the trailer here

