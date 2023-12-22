Weekend guide: Things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Mumbai is a city that never sleeps, somewhere where something will always be happening, where the average Mumbaikar or even a visitor to the city will never run out of things to do.

With Christmas week right around the corner and New Year drawing closer and closer, one can’t help but feel the holiday groove. Well, you’re in luck, because the weekend is here too, just in time!

We could go on about the local charms of Mumbai that bring many to the shores of Marine Drive or outside SRK’s home, Mannat or even about the happening nightlife and upscale bars that are scattered across the city for the ones who want to live fast instead. Here we curate a more concise list, of a range of things to do and the right places to be this weekend.

5 Things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Masha and the Bear Live

From the animate world to the stage, the world of Masha and the Bear comes to life this December! With shows across India set to enchant kids and parents alike with a magically immersive experience. The cute characters embark on an India tour with their vibrant theatrical and musical performance. Treat the young ones to a weekend of pure entertainment and fun with Masha and the Bear Live on the 23rd and 24th December at YB Chavan, Nariman Point.

KING New Life India Tour By TI LIVE

Viral Indian hip hop sensation King’s much awaited tour across India finally arrives in the city of Mumbai. A year end treat for all of King’s fans or as they would want to be know, King’s clan, that promises to leave them popping and hopping the whole night. Don’t miss out on a night full of high energy electrifying performances and chart-topping music, and the magic of the dynamic superstar King!

Mamma Mia

All the girlies who romanticize the world to ABBA songs living in the picture-perfect world of Mamma Mia the movie, come together in appreciation for the smashing hit musical in our very own city of Mumbai. One of the longest running shows at London’s West End, MAMMA MIA! Tells the heartwarming mother and daughter tale of love and sunshine on a Greek island just like the world-renowned film. The musical now runs in NMACC bringing to life the world of Mamma Mia to the soundtrack of iconic Swedish band ABBA, including songs like ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Honey, Honey’, ‘Voulez-Vous’, ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ and many more. Spend the festive season celebrating music and love with friends and family, and witness the magical world of Mamma Mia, now at your doorstep.

Midnight Cycling & Storytelling by The BombayBards

One of Mumbai’s most distinct tourist experiences, so much so that is has been featured in the NETFLIX series “Midnight Asia” as the top midnight experience to have in Mumbai. Grab your bicycles, put your comfort gear on and roam the streets of Mumbai after dark this weekend; and see sides of the city you never knew existed. The cycling tour shows you iconic structures in Colaba and transports you to the Bombay of old with a story tour quiz to check how much you learnt at the end along with a special souvenir. For explorers, old or new, this is a must do for your weekend itinery.

Mumbai Comedy Festival

Mumbai Comedy Festival is back with its 5th edition and the curated lineup of comedians tells us its going to be an entertaining set. 90 minutes of pure fun and entertainment that’ll set the tone of the week ahead just right. End the year laughing with the Mumbai Comedy Festival on the 30th of December.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy King