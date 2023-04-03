Where luxury meets wellness: W Algarve offers the best of the region’s lifestyle

If you’re looking for your perfect summer vacation, look no further than the W Algarve. Located in Portugal’s southernmost region, Algarve is famous the world over for being one of the safest tourist destinations.

This sunny corner of Europe offers tourists many rewarding experiences, thanks to scenic beaches, raging nightlife, quaint villages, surf camps and towering sea cliffs that are a staple in marquee period dramas. Oh, and it would be remiss of us if we didn’t mention the delicious seafood – after all, Algarve is home to eight Michelin-star restaurants.

The key to getting the most out of scenic Algarve is to find the perfect lodging and we recommend W Algarve which greets visitors with 134 west-facing guest rooms and suites, alongside 83 W-branded Residences, which incorporate natural hues and tactile finishes. Large private balconies offer guests stunning views of the ocean and a dip into the local culture, courtesy of the curated artwork, custom-made furnishings, and Portuguese-influenced such as bedside lanterns, dramatic headboards, and authentic Algarve tiles.

If you’re looking for a more premium experience, you can opt for the WOW Suites which feature a private rooftop terrace or the uber-exclusive E WOW Suite which is the ultimate seaside retreat.

W Algarve also offers a sensational experience for your palate. The Market Kitchen offers local cuisine which has been reimagined to create modern interpretations of globally inspired classics. Cabanas await you at the WET Deck with a double-infinity pool. If you are looking for something on the go or are keen on healthy options, all you have to do is head to SIP @ WET.

Sitting atop the hotel with a spectacular terrace, Paper Moon offers panoramic views of the grounds, the Atlantic Ocean, and beyond. The Mediterranean sister to the original Milanese restaurant – Paper Moon Giardino – serves award-winning, authentic Italian cuisine.

And that’s not all – the W Lounge is the ideal spot for those looking for a glorious evening that leads to dawn, with an eclectic drink menu ranging from single-origin Portuguese coffee to libations artfully crafted using wines from Portugal’s leading female winemakers, accompanied by fresh petiscos.

The AM and PM activities require you to treat your body before you head for another memorable experience and that’s where we recommend W Algarve’s AWAY® Spa which features six treatment rooms including one couple’s room, a hair salon, mani-pedi bar, where travellers can find balance in facial LED mask treatments and pre-dinner touch-ups at the Express Booths.

The spa also incorporates a wet area with a sauna, steam room, whirlpool and a tented outdoor relaxation lounge overlooking the pristine property gardens. You can also retreat to the socially charged Beauty Bar at W Algarve with a cocktail in hand before test-driving bespoke jet-set treatments featuring Comfort Zone skincare.

Wellness is key when it comes to any vacation and W Algarve’s FIT offers high-intensity workouts and boot camps for the fitness enthusiast in you. FIT boasts 134 square metres of indoor space and more than 320 square metres of outdoor space, fully equipped with the latest TechnoGym® equipment and an Olympic Power Rack for every type of fitness-forward traveller.

Sunrise yoga or a dip at the WET Deck means that there is every opportunity to refuel and leave W Algarve with memories that will last a lifetime.