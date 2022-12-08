9 new restaurants in Mumbai to add to your ‘must visit’ list

With the holiday season approaching, celebrations galore, and the responsibilities of everyday life growing, it can seem like there’s little time for the much-needed relaxation. One thing that relaxes the soul in times like this is a hot scrumptious meal at a beautiful restaurant that takes away all the stress of a hectic lifestyle. With the festive season kicking in, we’ve listed out nice restaurants that can serve you with cuisines and meals that will help you savour the merry and jolly around.

With so many great new places to choose from, you will be spoilt for choices but let’s remember, calories don’t count on holidays, right?

9 new restaurants to visit in Mumbai for delicious meal:

Juliette, Andheri

The ideal setting for you and your loved ones is this modern European dining with eclectic Italian cuisine and sensational beverages. Juliette is embodied as a love between a stunning establishment that offers warm hospitality, mouth watering food, and fantastic cocktails made with cutting-edge ingredients and classic technique

Taftoon Bar & Kitchen, Bandra Kurla Complex & Powai

Taftoon, an Indian restaurant and bar that recently opened a second location in Powai and is now celebrating its 5th year in business, is an ode to the flavors of Grand Trunk Road. Last week, Taftoon had a week-long Bengali food festival at both locations that focused on the romantic state of Bengal. The festival featured mouthwatering Bengali desserts, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, succulent accompaniments, and delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights.

Demy Café & Bar, Kamala Mills in Lower Parel

Kamala Mills’ brand new dazzling restaurant, Demy, is a breathtaking evolution of a culinary adventure. A wide range of international dishes are available in the sophisticated yet authentic cafe and bar. Demy is the place where you can enjoy the taste of the most popular dishes in the most relaxing environment and share old memories with your loved ones. Embark on a delicious trip of a lifetime with Demy.

The Game Garden, Navi Mumbai

Bring in the holiday season with your loved ones by having a good time playing games at The Game Garden, which has activities and games like bowling, cricket, bungee soccer, an indoor golf course, and many other interesting games for less than INR 80/-. In addition, The Game Garden has a rooftop restaurant called The Beer Garden that serves farm-fresh food. After some adventurous gaming, you can grab a drink and a bite to eat there!

Pink Wasabi, Juhu

There is no such thing as too much pink, and the grass is also pinker on this side, which is where Pink Wasabi, Mumbai’s most Instagrammable all-day dining restaurant, is located. With its Alice in Wonderland-inspired tea party vibes, the newly remodeled Asian dining space recently introduced a new menu that takes you on a delicious journey, making it the most beautiful experience ever! Therefore, before the year is out, don your pink and learn to #LoveTheGoodLife with your loved ones.

All Saints, Khar

At the brand-new All Saints, embark on a mouthwatering culinary journey that includes delectable food and exquisite cocktails. It doesn’t matter if you’re a sinner or a saint—All Saints will gladly accept you regardless!While the tempo picks up in the background, the restaurant is already buzzing with happy faces and loving embraces, making it your go-to spot for great dining or an enjoyable evening.

Donna Deli, Bandra

You can go from coffee and co-working in the morning to cocktails and dinner at Donna Deli, a one-of-a-kind place. Donna Deli recently introduced an avant-garde high-tea concept in partnership with Archana Kochhar, a well-renowned fashion designer. This molecular gastronomical endeavor is causing a stir by allowing customers to savour bite-sized sandwiches and desserts that are hard to put down. This fun culinary journey is sure to brighten up your day!

Bloom, Bandra

Bloom, a 7-day-a-week, millet & plant-based, vegan, keto-friendly, and delivery-friendly eatery and café, promotes the idea that a healthy gut is essential to a healthy body. Therefore, get ready to end the year in a healthier way and quickly improve your mood by adding sugar-free sweetness to your days that will keep you healthy and happy at the same time!

Kyma, Bandra

Kyma, One BKC’s dynamic and casual all-day dining restaurant with a focus on Mediterranean and Asian cuisine, has already earned a stellar place in the hearts of many. Therefore, this is your signal to go to the restaurant and join the party!The Christmas-themed menu at Kyma, which is getting ready to celebrate its first anniversary, will help you enjoy the busiest weekend of the year!