A Royal Affair: Janhvi Kapoor graces the latest cover of LSA India

Janhvi Kapoor has a certain charm about her that demands all the attention when she walks into a room. She’s sort of an enigma that enchants you and leaves you in awe of her kind, soulful eyes, her sweet shaky voice, and her absolute beauty. She’s a sight to behold. Born and brought up in the industry, Janhvi backed by legacy lives her life like a princess, even if she sheds off the glamour for the intense characters she portrays on screen. Living her royal dress, through the lens of Lifestyle Asia India, Janhvi Kapoor graces our final cover of 2022

Janhvi Kapoor on the anniversary cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Fairmont Jaipur, our latest cover is nothing short of a fairy tale, framed to perfection by The House of Pixels.

With a setting so grand, the first person to come to mind was Janhvi Kapoor, who played the perfect muse for the photoshoot. Draped in intricate designs that spell luxury, by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha for Meraki, Dubai, Janhvi looked like a dream in ethnic wear. Studded with diamonds and gold, by Tyaani by Karan Johar, Janhvi looked effortless as she lived the royal dream for the camera.