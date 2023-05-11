‘Air’ OTT release: Where to stream the Michael Jordan film by Ben Affleck

Biographical sports drama film Air is all set for its streaming release on OTT 12 May onwards. Directed by Ben Affleck, Air is based on the landmark 1984 deal between basketball superstar Michael Jordan and the now-sportswear giant, Nike.

The partnership remains one of the most profitable and prolific associations between an athlete and a sportswear company to date.

Movie lovers could not contain their excitement when Air got a theatrical release on 5 April. The film is the first in which Ben Affleck has directed his long-time collaborator and friend Matt Damon.

Now, fans from all over the world can enjoy this inspiring underdog story on Amazon Prime Video.

Air OTT release: All you need to know

Ben Affleck in a still from Air. Image credit: © Ana Carballosa/IMDb

Despite being an Amazon Prime Videos vehicle, the makers made sure that the film, which has a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was originally written for the big screen.

Sean Gamble, president/CEO of Cinemark Holdings Inc, had announced that Amazon wanted to create more value for the film before its OTT release and a widescale theatrical release seemed the best way to achieve that.

He had indicated in February that the makers would want at least a 45-day window to ensure commercial success for Air, before it streams online.



Gamble told Deadline, “[While it] depends on how well it holds, that seems to be the direction [Amazon is] heading on their films, what they are indicating, what they are telling us, and what we hear from other streamers, like Apple… things are gelling for a 45-day window for the more commercial films. You need a certain amount of runtime to generate the benefits that a theatrical release can give a film.”

More about the plot and cast of Air

The movie throws light on how former sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro (Damon) convinced Jordan and more importantly his mother to partner with Nike.

Besides cinephiles, sports fans and sneakerheads are also excited to witness the thrilling story of the genius idea that prompted Vaccaro to rope in Jordan and create a historical product: Air Jordan for Nike. The move single-handedly acted as a catalyst in ensuring the sportswear company’s bright future.

The film gives an insight into how the company banked on Jordan’s then-untapped potential to create a legacy in the world of sports shoes.

While Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Viola Davis portrays the role of the athlete’s mother, Deloris Jordan in the film. Other cast members include Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Matthew Maher, Gustaf Skarsgård and Julius Tennon.

Damon and Affleck have previously collaborated on acclaimed projects like Good Will Hunting (1997) and The Last Duel (2021).

Air is their first venture together under their newly founded company, Artists Equity.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy: ©Ana Carballosa/IMDb)