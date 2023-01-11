Arjun Kapoor goes suave and sexy on the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India

Arjun Kapoor is on the path to reinvent himself, both personally and professionally. He completed a decade in the industry last year and it’s been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for him. We explore more about his journey and what the next few months hold for him with our January cover.

Arjun Kapoor on the January cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

Arjun Kapoor has shown incredible flair when dealing with great success or tackling with the lows in his life. He’s charming, he’s congenial and he’s on a mission to show the world an unknown side of him. Vulnerable, unfiltered and rising like a Phoenix, meet our latest cover star, Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor started his career on a high with Ishaqzaade while he personally was at one of the lowest points in his personal life. Garnering strength and an unmatched passion from his craft and a will to succeed, he went on to gain the title of one of the most celebrated debutants of 2012. He went on to deliver some of diverse films after his debut, while subconsciously becoming the new angry young man at the movies. We then saw his romantic side in films like 2 States and Ki & Ka and were left gushing over how he can do both, pack a punch and deliver a pick-up line.

Since then he’s made incredible progress as an artiste and it paid off with one of the most celebrated films during the pandemic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. A gripping thriller that showed the world that Arjun Kapoor is now ready to experiment, shedding off the frills and vanity of the movies and becoming the intense actor he is destined to be. He is now coming with, what looks like one of the most exciting films of the year, Kuttey and we’re waiting with bated breath to watch him unravel this new side of himself at the movies yet again.

Celebrating his journey and his constant endeavour to be a better version of himself for his audiences and admirers, Lifestyle Asia India brings to you a brand-new Arjun Kapoor on our first cover of 2023.