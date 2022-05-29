Love reading? Visit these bookstores in Goa on your next vacation

Located on India’s West Coast, Goa continues to be one of the most popular destinations in the country. From its Portuguese heritage to its world-famous beaches and verdant hills, Goa has a lot in store for the seasoned traveller. If you are looking forward to a laidback vacation and if you are someone for whom reading is a big part of the time off, these bookstores in Goa are perfect.

The Dogears Bookshop

Started by Leonard Fernandes and Queenie Rodrigues in 2016, The Dogears Bookshop has become a favourite among Goa regulars. They stock books for children, books in English sourced from all corners of the world, and books on Goa. They have a selection of fiction and non-fiction titles from independent presses and mainstream publishers. Their collection of pre-loved, secondhand books is also amazing. These books are mainly obtained from tourists who leave their books behind after reading. The bookstore also organises poetry slams, seminars, workshops, and film festivals, including a Portuguese film festival.

Where: Shop No. SH-1, Adolfo Mansion, Bernardo da Costa Road, Near Dr Menezes Nursing Home, Margao, Goa

Literati Bookshop and Cafe

Housed inside a lovely Portuguese-styled bungalow, Literati Bookshop and Café is an all-time favourite among intellectuals. The beautiful bookstore is frequented by eminent writers, journalists, and public figures. What makes a visit to Literati special is the Italian cafe here. There’s nothing like a good cup of coffee accompanied with a good book. The bookstore hosts regular book launches and readings. They also screen documentaries and art exhibitions sometimes. If you are travelling with kids, take them to Bebook, a children’s mobile library, located inside the book cafe.

Where: E/1-282, Gauravaddo, Calangute, Goa

The Reading Planet Library and Book Store

Travelling with kids is a delightful experience. It exposes them to the outer world and helps in their personality development. If you are planning a Goa trip with your little ones, use this opportunity to inculcate the good habit of reading in them. And the perfect place to introduce your kids to reading is The Reading Planet Library and Bookstore in Mapusa. The bookstore opened shop in 2020 and has been attracting bibliophile parents and their kids since then. From brain games to puzzles to colouring, they have a nice collection of activity books along with young fiction and fables.

Where: Police Station, BS 14 Chandranath Apartments, Opposite Police Station, Mapusa, Goa

Broadway Book Centre

One of the biggest bookstores in Goa, Broadway Book Centre houses an impressive collection of books on a wide range of subjects. The store was established 15 years ago by Khalil Ahmed, an avid reader himself. The aim was to promote reading habits among the masses and inspire young Goans to pursue writing. What started as a humble shop has slowly turned into a paradise for bibliophiles, thanks to the many exhibitions and book launches that have been held here. You’ll find good fiction, business, architecture, art, cinema, and children’s books here.

Where: Rizvi Tower, Saint Inez Road, 18th June Road, Panaji, Goa

Bargain Book Hut

A unit of a heritage publishing organisation founded in Mumbai over six decades ago, Bargain Bookhut is one of the 15 stores run by the company in India. On their shelves are bookshttps://www.lifestyleasia.com/ind/travel/bestselling-travel-books/ from categories like health, non-fiction, fiction, art, history, cookery, and photography among others. Located in Mall De Goa, the bookstore also sells toys and souvenirs. They also host regular sales for booklovers.

Where: Porvorim Inside Mall De Goa, Penha de França, Goa

Varsha Book Stall

This simple book shop in Goa has been popular among travellers since the 1970s. Run by Vaman Bhate and his brother Santosh Bhate, the bookstore has a great collection of books for all age groups. You’ll find all the leading English newspapers and magazines too. Located opposite the Aazad Maidan, the bookstore has welcomed many eminent personalities over the years. Former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was a regular here even before he became an MLA from Panaji in 1994.

Where: Dr. TB Cunha Road, Near Bank of India, Opposite Azad Maidan, Altinho, Panaji, Goa

Lotuseaters Bookstore

If you love sniffing the pages of an old book, Lotus Eaters is where you should head to. The popular bookstore stocks only secondhand books. They have moved to Sadhana Dell’Arte at Merces. If you buy a used book from the bookstore, you can even resell it to them. Run by the warm and friendly couple Sameer and Arushi, the quaint bookstore houses thousands of books under the classic and contemporary categories. They buy their books back at 50 percent of the original price.

Where: 224, Zor Waddo, Bardez, Anjuna, Goa

Singbal’s Book House

The iconic Singbal’s Book House is located inside a beautiful blue-coloured Portuguese building. Housed in the Church compound of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception at Panaji. Established in 1936, the bookstore sells everything from international bestsellers to fiction to travel guides. For a tiny bookstore, they have an impressive collection that all book lovers will love. What’s the best part about visiting Singbal’s is its proximity to the Tourist Information Centre, which is located on the floor above the bookstore. From here, you can head to George Restaurant and Bar, and Club Nacional.

Where: Ground Floor, Corner Shop, Comunidade Building, Near Church Square, Praca De Igreja Road, Panjim, Goa