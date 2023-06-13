Jungkook’s skincare routine: What ‘Golden Maknae’ does to get that spotless glow

Of all BTS members, the band’s ‘Golden Maknae’, aka Jungkook, has been hailed by the ARMY for his glowing skin on the go. Whether after tireless hours of shooting, back-to-back concerts or never-ending flights – Jungkook always looks perfect! With or without makeup, the K-pop idol is always camera ready with his spotless skin. So, what is Jungkook‘s skincare routine? Read on to find out!

The Calvin Klein ambassador, who once struggled with acne and scars, has been generous enough to share the skincare staples that helped him achieve clear, glass-like skin. While many K-pop idols put their faith in skincare brands that are heavy on the pocket, Jungkook’s skincare hero resides on your kitchen shelf. Looking to remedy your acne-prone skin, Jungkook-style? Let’s take you through the BTS star’s skincare regime.

Achieve a flawless skin like Jungkook with these skincare tips

Apple cider vinegar to reduce blemishes and scarring

The star of Jungkook’s skincare routine is apple cider vinegar. In an earlier interview with Super Junior’s Kiss the Radio (via Sportskeeda), the singer mentioned that he uses the product owing to its ability to clear scars. “You dissolve it in water and wash your face with that twice a week,” he stated.

Apple cider vinegar is a common ingredient in DIY face washes, acne-spot cleansers or toners. Also known as acetic acid, the product’s antimicrobial properties help tackle infections faster and soothe irritation caused by pesky pimples. Since direct usage of vinegar can damage the skin barrier, it’s advisable to dilute it in water and then apply it to your face.

How can you inculcate apple cider vinegar in your skincare routine?

As per Healthline, apple cider vinegar can be used as a face wash, a toner as well as a spot treatment. Here’s how to go about it:

Face wash : It’s pertinent to wash or cleanse your face to rid it of excess oil, debris and dirt. To make an apple cider vinegar face wash, you should mix about one-fourth cup of warm water with one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Use it gently on your face.

: It’s pertinent to wash or cleanse your face to rid it of excess oil, debris and dirt. To make an apple cider vinegar face wash, you should mix about one-fourth cup of warm water with one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Use it gently on your face. Toner: Apple cider vinegar can also work as a toner to tighten and cleanse your skin while minimising the appearance of large pores. Take vinegar and purified water in a 1:2 ratio and apply it on your skin with a cotton pad after facewash. You can also spray it evenly on your face. Note that this mixture can be further diluted based on your skin sensitivity.

Apple cider vinegar can also work as a toner to tighten and cleanse your skin while minimising the appearance of large pores. Take vinegar and purified water in a 1:2 ratio and apply it on your skin with a cotton pad after facewash. You can also spray it evenly on your face. Note that this mixture can be further diluted based on your skin sensitivity. Spot treatment: The quickest way to get rid of blemishes, spot treatment involves targeting specific areas on your face to address skin concerns. Thanks to its antibacterial properties, apple cider vinegar can be applied to the blemish using a cotton ball or pad.

Apart from getting rid of acne, apple cider vinegar also helps to maintain skin’s elasticity and slow down the ageing process. Lastly, it acts as a mild exfoliator for sensitive skin to remove dead cells.

Toner and face cream to hydrate the skin

In an interview with Allure, Jungkook stated that he uses a “toner and cream for night and morning routine.” While he didn’t mention the exact products, there are plenty of options in the market for every skin type.

Toners are ideally used after cleansing and before moisturisation. Facial toners offer a boost of hydration and brighten the skin’s tone by pulling out makeup residue, dead skin cells and grime. By clearing your skin of all dirt, toners make the absorption of other skincare products easy.

On the other hand, face creams or moisturisers keep dryness at bay, leaving the skin plump and firm which further helps in the prevention of fine lines and wrinkles. Hydration is also beneficial for preventing acne because when your skin is properly hydrated, it doesn’t produce excess oil which leads to breakouts.

We can’t stress the importance of using a moisturizer with sunscreen, be it during colder months or indoors. All BTS members including Jungkook are known to lather sunscreen, which is the most important skincare tool to prevent sunburn, premature ageing and skin cancer. So, if you’ve got to use SPF every day, why not opt for a two-in-one moisturiser?

Kombucha to balance the skin’s microbiome

The buzzy ingredient making all the noise in the world of skincare these days is Kombucha. The fermented, sweetened black tea drink has organic acids and natural probiotics which strengthen the skin barrier and hydrate it. During a live session, Jungkook revealed that he drinks two sachets of kombucha a day.

Packed with antioxidants, kombucha works wonders in busting those fine lines and wrinkles. Its probiotic properties also make it perfect to treat conditions like eczema, acne and even rosacea. Be ready to bid adieu to those painful-to-touch zits with this ingredient. Kombucha is used in a variety of skincare products including acne-friendly cleansers, refreshing mists and facial treatment essences. You can grab your pick based on your skin’s needs.

We cannot wait to try these Jungkook-recommended skincare hacks. What about you?

(Hero and feature image credit: bts.bighitofficial/ Instagram)