A tale of murals & hearty burgers: Diving into the history of Cafe Mondegar in Mumbai

Cafe Mondegar, often referred to as “Mondegar” or “Mondy’s,” is a popular and iconic cafe located in Mumbai. Situated on the famous street of Colaba Causeway, near the Gateway of India, Cafe Mondegar is a photo worthy cafe that holds great history and a classic menu, making it a popular destination for people looking to experience a blend of art, culture, and delicious food in a unique and retro setting.

Cafe Mondegar in Colaba Mumbai is renowned for its vibrant menu and retro ambience that makes every visitor’s Instagram photos look cool. The restaurant features colourful murals and artwork created by a renowned Goan cartoonist that set the vibe for the cafe. Here are some key points you should know about Cafe Mondegar.

What makes Cafe Mondegar a must-visit cafe in Colaba Mumbai?

Cafe Mondegar was established in 1932 as an Irani cafe by Iranian Zoroastrians (Parsi settlers in India). It has since become a landmark in Mumbai and has a long history of serving locals and tourists alike. When the cafe was started, it was located in the reception area of a hotel called Apollo Hotel, which was housed in the current building (Metro House). Cafe Mondegar has a rich legacy and is considered an integral part of Mumbai’s cultural and social scene. It has witnessed the city’s transformations over the years while maintaining its nostalgic charm.

Cafe Mondegar was the first cafe that introduced a jukebox in the mid-20th century. Soon enough the cafe was converted into a restaurant. By the 1990s, Cafe Mondegar was refurbished with pictures created by Mario Miranda and was converted into a bar.

Who owns Cafe Mondegar?

The local cafe is owned by the Yazdegardi family. Rusi Yazdegardi and Hoshang Yazdegardi are the managing partners of the business. Being situated in the heart of Colaba, near the Gateway of India, Cafe Mondegar is conveniently located for those exploring the historic and touristy parts of Mumbai.

Artwork by Mario Miranda

One of the most distinctive features of Cafe Mondegar is its delicious menu and the artwork done by renowned Goan cartoonist Mario Miranda that often makes it to people’s Instagram photos. The artwork covers the walls of the cafe and depicts lively and humorous scenes of daily life, adding a unique charm to the place. While one wall has murals dedicated to life in Mumbai, the other wall depicts the atmosphere at Cafe Mondegar.

The menu at Cafe Mondegar

The cafe offers a diverse menu with a mix of Indian, continental, and Goan dishes. It is particularly known for its hearty breakfast options, burgers, and a variety of beverages. The breakfast menu at Cafe Mondegar is popular among food lovers. From English breakfast options to Indian specialities, the cafe caters to a wide range of tastes. The most popular orders are Roast Beef, Fluffy Omelette, King Prawns, Draft Beer and Cold Coffee.

The charm of live music

Cafe Mondegar often features live music performances, adding to the lively atmosphere. The music ranges from retro and classic tunes to contemporary hits, contributing to the cafe’s appeal as a social and entertainment hub. Over the years, Mondegar has become a cultural hub in Mumbai, attracting artists, writers, and musicians. The relaxed and artistic ambience makes it a favourite spot for everyone to unwind. And the still-operational jukebox at Cafe Mondegar adds to the allure.

All Images: Courtesy Cafe Mondegar/Instagram