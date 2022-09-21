Catch these hybrid beauty products making their way to your vanity kits

Who doesn’t love the privilege of being able to attain multiple benefits by the means of just one product? Well, on that note, the beauty industry is here expanding its horizons with yet another discovery of the two-in-one formula, a.k.a. hybrid beauty products.

The healthy competition between skincare regimes and makeup routines is getting tougher day by day, isn’t it? Especially with the beauty industry dropping the latest formulas in our vanity kits, it gets difficult to choose the right fit. Speaking of which ‘less is more’ is one phenomenon quite clearly stated and understood by beauty enthusiasts, and taking this phenomenon a notch higher we have a trending listicle of hybrid beauty products. Seems like our insatiable needs are about to get fulfilled with just one product. From products infused with skincare benefits to products with multi-purpose characteristics, the beauty bandwagon just cracked a jackpot with these two-in-one formulas.

Witness the multi-faceted world of beauty with these hybrid beauty products

Taking care of one’s skin, yet achieving that dewy makeup look with individual products seemed like a long shot to achieve, but not anymore! Hybrid beauty products are here to take the concept of skin minimalism even further leaving behind glowy and healthier-looking skin. Kickstarting the journey of minimalism there are brands that either formulate products with skincare benefits at their core or get two jobs done with a stroke of one. From serums acting as nourishing highlighters, foundations with concealers within to lip stains being cheek tints too, we have an eye-catching lineup of hybrid beauty products eagerly waiting to be part of your vanity kits, so have a look and get the benefits of two by adding just one in your shopping carts.

Hero and Feature image courtesy: Makeup Revolution & Type Beauty/IG.