Catching up with SoEzi co-founder, Sonakshi Sinha

The Indian film industry has had a chokehold on the fashion and beauty scene in the country ever since its inception. Right from wanting Mumtaz’s drapes to now when the movie stars influence every single decision we make with our clothes, beauty and skincare. This only makes it inevitable for stars to join in and add value to the massive market the industries have in India. SoEzi is one such brand that found itself at the top of the market right from the beginning. Started by Sonakshi Sinha and Shristhi Raai, the brand is unique and super fun to use.

In conversation with Sonakshi Sinha about SoEzi:

We’ve seen celebrities turn entrepreneurs over the last decade and successfully launch product lines and brands in the market. One such unconventional and useful brand came to us last year with Sonakshi Sinha’s SoEzi – a press-on nail brand that takes away the tedious process of getting extensions and art done on your nails and delivers the same quality in just a few minutes. SoEzi became all the rage right from its launch and it’s become a favourite amongst women who love to add a little pop to their look with spunky nails but don’t want to spend hours getting them done.

With a success story in hand and a young brand that’s already on the rise, we caught up with Sonakshi Sinha to find out more about SoEzi and the journey it’s had so far.

How and when did the idea for starting SoEzi come to you?

This was a couple of years back when my partner Srishti Raai approached me with the idea of press-on nails. I knew her from House of Creativity before and she told me about the idea. I started trying and testing the press-on nails myself and it really changed the way I feel about nails. I think it’s ideal for women who really like to do their nails but don’t like to spend that kind of time at the salon. It’s just an easy fix for it and for my profession, it made so much sense and added so much more to my outfits. I was sold on the idea from day one.

How do the brand and its ethos resonate with your personality?

The brand definitely resonates with my personality because it is fresh, easy to do, it’s very convenient. It’s the quick fix for lazy girls and that is something I really needed in life because I love to do my nails but don’t like the stuff that comes with getting your nails done the regular way. With this, I can change my nails with every outfit that I’m wearing. If I’m doing a photo shoot with six looks I can change my nails for six looks. It just made my life really simple and that’s what I wanted to do for every girl out there.

How do you plan to expand in the future?

We plan to make Soezi a brand that makes beauty accessible to women, makes their lives simpler, and makes them want to indulge in things they were probably not doing initially. So, I think it’s just making beauty convenient for people. There are definitely lots of plans to the expand Soezi umbrella and make stuff that is convenient for women.

How has the reception been since you started?

The reception has actually been great because we entered a market that was kind of empty to begin with. We found a sort of gap in the market and there’s literally no mainstream press-on nails brand that is going around and we were happy to be literally the first people to get into this in such a big way. We’ve been getting so much feedback from customers. It’s just made everyone really happy. So that is really what is of utmost importance to us, to Soezi as a brand and we’re happy that we’re able to spread happiness with Soezi.

Tell us a little about the unique fashion show you did a few months back showcasing the new line…

So this was the first time there has been a fashion show which showcased nails and this was done with the purpose of getting Soezi out there in the fashion scene. Nails are a part of beauty, which in turn is a part of fashion. So it’s all really interconnected and I think the fashion show went off really well, it was really well spoken about, it was very well appreciated and I was really happy with what we were able to do with one show.

3 words that describe both, the brand and you…

Fun, colourful and convenient.

In a space filled with celebrities starting business, how do you feel about the success of your brand?

I feel great about the success that we’ve seen with Soezi because it’s difficult in the first place for anyone to kind of break out with a brand and the way that we did it, it was announced in a very innovative manner, it was spoken about right from the beginning. Our launch event was fantastic. We had so much feedback right on the very first day, mostly good. So I feel great and as I said, we identified a gap in the market and came up with a product that nobody else was doing. So I think that made us stand out and took us apart from the rest and I think that’s amazing.