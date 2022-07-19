Celebrity makeup artists on the best contouring hacks to try now

TikTok and Instagram reels have blessed us with some of the most unique and fabulous makeup hacks and tricks. Whether you’re a newbie or a self-taught makeup maestro, there is something for you. To make the contouring process simpler, we asked the top makeup artists in the country to jot down the best contouring hacks they have discovered on the platforms.

The video-sharing platforms might be overloaded with useless or simply crazy hacks but amongst the many, there are many that actually work. If videos like Megan Lavallie’s single dot contour trick or the viral rainbow contour hack has left you piqued your interest then these recommendations are for you. The internet is filled with great options to make the task easier like the Instagram contour filter and beauty mogul, Huda Kattan‘s Two Swipe Jaw Contour, but we still see the value in checking with professional makeup artists to confirm the best way to contour our features.

The best contour hacks according to Indian makeup artists:

“Contouring is one of the fundamentals of makeup, that adds structure to any look, without it, no makeup look is complete. Contouring is the way to add definition and shadows to your face. In my view, the classic trend of sculpting and the right blending works perfectly for all face cuts and should be implemented. To get your contour right, it is important to use the right shade. Talking about trends, the best one for beginners will be the ‘one simple dot’ contour – place a dot of contour where the cheek meets the back of your teeth and blend upwards, and voila you have the perfect seamless contour.”

“Contouring is basically a technique for sculpting and adding shape to your face. One contour the face to achieve the chiselled look. By a chiselled look, I mean creating shadows that help you look more snatched. The best hack to contour your face is after foundation, when the face becomes flatter, which is to curve your contour up under your cheeks. Once you’ve got a straight line, curve your brush up under the apples of your cheeks, stopping just near the corners of your mouth. It will emphasise your smile in a really natural way. Lightly shade under and slightly above the jawline. Use a wet Beauty Blender or dense angled brush to blend out your look. This will help you to look sharper, and more natural. This hack works perfectly for everyone as one can locate the high points of their face according to their face structure.”

“Contouring is not something only a makeup artist knows how to do anymore. It’s comparatively done by a lot of girls compared to earlier times when Instagram didn’t exist. I love this one particularly because it shows hacks for the entire face. This is exactly how we, makeup artists contour people’s faces to make them look snatched. Kim Kardashian essentially started the contour highlight trend, and I can say for sure it’s here to stay. Contouring around your eyes gives a very natural yet effective look. Nose contour is almost always a must for most of us. The way it’s shown in this video is super easy for even a newbie to follow. People with big foreheads can do this to make it look smaller, it works like magic. The new trend makes you contour downward across your face towards the jawline, along with the cheekbone to give that really sculpted look, and it works. It gives you that model-like look that we see on the ramps. Jawline contouring has been around for a while, it cuts your double chin and definitely acts as a shadow to make your face look slimmer and sculpted.”

Images: Courtesy Shutterstock.