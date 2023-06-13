LSA Exclusive: K-pop group CRAVITY on their first world tour, and creating a MASTER : PIECE

What defines a masterpiece? Perfection lies in the heart of the beholder, and the measurement of the best work produced differs for every individual. K-pop boy band CRAVITY, however, have decided to name their best work yet – both their latest mini album and first-ever world tour MASTER : PIECE – only three years after their formation.

The Starship Entertainment nine-member act – consisting of Serim (leader), Allen, Hyeongjun, Jungmo, Minhee, Seongmin, Taeyoung, Wonjin, and Woobin – recently commemorated their third anniversary on 14 April together. This occasion in itself calls for a celebration.

But that’s not all. CRAVITY has also attained various achievements this year, from holding a fan concert in February, and releasing their fifth and latest mini album in March, to embarking on their debut world tour in May. This world tour kicked off in Seoul and will head to cities like Osaka, New York, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, Taipei, Bangkok, and more afterwards.

“We are going on tour to meet LUVITY with our new album MASTER : PIECE and our fans are our masterpieces so our tour should have the same title!” Serim spoke excitedly of it.

“LUVITY” which Serim mentioned, refers to CRAVITY’s fandom name. Meaning “People who love CRAVITY”, it combines the words “Love” and “CRAVITY”. Similarly, CRAVITY’s name is also a portmanteau of the words “Creativity” and “Gravity” to signify “Center of Gravity”. Furthermore, CRAVITY’s vision is to “bring you into their universe with a unique charm” with their projects.

A busy schedule is often a favourable sign in a saturated K-pop industry that’s filled with other talented groups, each of which are constantly vying for top spot on music charts and in their fans’ hearts. Having a constant slew of activities allows CRAVITY to engage their supporters in different ways, an aspect of their career in which they place plenty of emphasis on.

Connecting CRAVITY

Formed on 14 April 2020 in the thick of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, CRAVITY went against the odds of not introducing themselves via the traditional K-pop way. During this period, restrictions were in place for live performance showcases and events. However, there was already significant buzz with the group even before their debut.

Before CRAVITY’s official formation, members Hyeongjun, Minhee, Jungmo, and Wonjin gained prominence for participating in a survival competition reality show Produce X 101. Then trainees, only Hyeongjun and Minhee made it into temporary project boy group X1, which was the contest’s prize.

After X1 disbanded in January 2020, Starship Entertainment included the remaining five members to those who participated in Produce X 101. Thus, CRAVITY was born three months later, in April 2020.

The bubbly group debuted with their first mini-album, Hideout: Remember Who We Are – Season 1. Led by the upbeat hip-hop-driven single Break All The Rules, CRAVITY made a memorable first impression despite constraints from the global travel border closures and limiting online social interactions. They found an opportunity to give hope and courage to listeners who were experiencing hardships, especially during the lockdown period.

“It’s most important to always think positive, to say it is okay, and still encourage yourself even when you make a mistake or aren’t satisfied with yourself on some days.” – Seongmin

Their uplifting sound and efforts didn’t go unnoticed. By the end of 2020, CRAVITY swept countless New Artist awards, making them one of the ‘monster rookies’ of 2020. Although this accolade cemented them as the ones to watch, their growth and identity also contributed to the group’s success.

In our exclusive interview, Allen recounted one of CRAVITY’s biggest breakthrough achievements in their career so far. “During our debut year, we received many new artist and rookie awards but I think our big breakthrough moment as CRAVITY was when we released our album, LIBERTY : IN OUR COSMOS. That’s when CRAVITY had a turning point and we found our own sound and concept that best suited our team. Ever since then, we’ve been breaking our own previous records and setting new highs as a group.”

“It’s our third anniversary as CRAVITY and just being able to come this far and be happy and healthy while spending time with LUVITY is very meaningful in itself,” Wonjin added.

CRAVITY’s songs exude a youthful spirit, optimism, and feel-good energy. These characteristics are consistent throughout their releases, even though they experiment with different genres for their lead singles. The group’s positivity also stems from each member having a healthy mindset.

“It’s most important to always think positive, to say it is okay, and encourage yourself even when you make a mistake or aren’t satisfied with yourself on some days,” said Seongmin.

Woobin adds: “It’s important to discover your interests and find your own hobbies to keep yourself positive. I’ve found it helpful to watch lectures online and read books about self-confidence and living well.”

Delivering a MASTER : PIECE

CRAVITY has gone on to scale new heights on the competitive K-pop ladder. Case in point: They periodically release new music to stay on their fans’ radar (twice a year on average) and even released their first all-English digital single ‘Boogie Woogie’ in 2022.

Last year also marked their first-ever in-person concert, after social restrictions were relaxed. Titled CRAVITY The 1st Concert [Center of Gravity], it also expanded to eight offshoot fan conventions (fan-con) across Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand. The boys are indeed booked and busy.

Now three years into the K-pop industry, CRAVITY are shining at their brightest yet. Their latest release, MASTER : PIECE, features lead single Groovy which nabbed them their third music show win after Flame in 2020 and PARTY ROCK in 2022. On a roll with this project, the group announced that they’ll also embark on their inaugural world tour under the same name. This series of events proved to be a monumental move for them.

“Our album title is MASTER : PIECE, so we worked hard to make the final product live up to its name. This album did well on the charts compared to our previous albums too and really showed our growth so far,” said Hyeongjun regarding this album. Seongmin adds, “The message of this album is something we have always wanted to express to LUVITY, and since we were finally able to convey it in an album, I think this is our best work!”

MASTER : PIECE‘s ‘Groovy’, is a bop-worthy electro-funk genre with pop elements from the 2000s. Interestingly, the members are born between 1999 to 2003, making them adolescents when millenium-era pop started. This didn’t deter CRAVITY from executing this genre flawlessly.

“Being born in 1999, I spent most of my childhood growing up in the 2000s so a pop artist that I got a lot of inspiration from is Bruno Mars. FLY on the album MASTER : PIECE sort of pays tribute to the early Bruno Mars sound and is a song that really reminds me of my childhood when I listened to Bruno Mars on the radio,” explained Serim.

Woobin adds, “I loved listening to pop songs from the 2000s since I was young, so I sang many songs and got a lot of inspiration from artists who defined that time, especially Jason Mraz and Brian M

cKnight.”

Music genres transcend age and time, and didn’t pose an issue for the always-exuberant boy group. Furthermore, CRAVITY uses their youthfulness and age to their advantage. “I think now is the best time to express CRAVITY’s young energy and youth,” mused Serim. “We’re working hard to show a very bright and positive vibe and prepare songs that match our concept.”

Taeyoung also agrees with this sentiment. “We are in a position where we need to show a new side of ourselves with every album that we release so we always try to show a fun, positive vibe but in a more mature way than previous albums. We try to make each album different through new concepts and styles.” Minhee continued: “We always have good energy and a lot of fun because our members’ ages are similar and we spend so much time together. We are close like brothers and you can see that energy whether it’s on or off stage.”

CRAVITY isn’t stranger to writing and composing their own songs. To fully convey the members’ thoughts and emotions, the group often includes self-written lyrics and gets involved in the song’s production. The main and lead rappers, Serim and Allen respectively, pen their own raps for their section of every song. “I always think I can do better and contribute more to the team so I really want to write a song to put into our album for our fans to listen to and enjoy. I want to contribute to defining our own sound,” said Allen.

In addition, they also worked with EXY of girl group WJSN (Cosmic Girls) on MASTER: PIECE‘s ‘A to Z’, who appears as a co-writer. As their senior in the same agency, the female rapper has also previously contributed to past CRAVTIY songs, ‘My Turn’ and ‘Bad Habits’.

“I enjoyed working with her because since she is our senior in the industry, she told us about things that we haven’t experienced yet and gave us a lot of helpful advice based on her experiences. In the future, I’d like to work with our senior Hyungwon of MONSTA X because he has been making songs and it would be great if we could work on an album together,” said Minhee.

A team akin to a band of brothers

For their third anniversary, CRAVITY held an exhibition in Seoul with photographs chronicling their time together alongside a pop-up store. The space also contains traces of the members’ written notes and doodles to make their presence felt. The media that fills the exhibition reveal stories of their camaraderie too. As Minhee pointed out, they are close like brothers.

“Our teamwork comes from us communicating with each other and spending so much time together. We’ve become close like family now,” said Serim. Seongmin adds: “We spend a lot of time together and even when we argue, we always become closer in the end and our teamwork gets better through it.”

Although they only spent three years as CRAVITY, the members have known each other pre-debut as trainees in Starship Entertainment. This time together only made their bond stronger, which is why choosing the most memorable moment together was a challenge for the members.

“A lot of memorable moments come to mind, but if I were to choose just one, I remember our first fan meeting when we performed in front of an audience for the first time. We’ll be able to hear our fans’ cheers during this world tour so I want to really enjoy it,” said Jungmo.

Wonjin’s most cherished episode is different. “The time that’s memorable for me is the first time we got vacation days and our members all went on a trip together. It was a lot of fun then and I hope we can have more times like that together in the future.”

Enter: The first world tour

Touring isn’t unfamiliar to CRAVITY. Besides performing domestic concerts and fan conventions, the group also experienced touring internationally via KCON in the US and K-pop-specific live music presentations in Europe. But going on a headlining world tour will be a first for them.

Preparation-wise, the process is similar. However, CRAVITY will have to anchor the biggest shows of their lives yet. “Physically, we have to continuously perform a full concert set throughout the tour and perform with one set list in many cities. We don’t want to perform well one day and not do well another day because of our condition so we’re working hard to always be in good condition and show our best for the whole tour,” said Wonjin.”

“This is our first world tour, but we had a similar experience while participating in the KCON Rookies Tour last year so we’ve experienced the time differences, new environments and global food when we go abroad. We are making sure we sleep enough, exercise well so we don’t lose weight during the tour, and practise hard to prepare for the tour,” Taeyoung adds.

“While listening to our past songs and practising for our performance, I was reminded of when we were preparing for our comebacks with these songs and I kept thinking of how I would’ve performed differently if I did it now. I feel proud because I feel like I’ve grown as a performer since then and I can show a better version of myself now.”

Woobin agrees too. “We have many past songs and now, while practising, I’m reminded of things I could have improved on back then and think about how I can do much better now. “

Despite these prior experiences, the members are still hyped and geared up to showcase their charm as CRAVITY in cities they haven’t performed yet. “I’m thankful that we can go to cities that we haven’t been to before and meet our international LUVITY. I’m excited to have a fun time with them!” said Minhee.

“I’m most excited for global LUVITY to come to our concert and sing and just have fun with us. I want to have fun and enjoy the tour!” Hyeongjun added.

Credits:

Words and Production by Derrick Tan

Post-production Video Editing by David Bay

All images and video credits: Starship Entertainment for Lifestyle Asia Singapore