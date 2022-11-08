Designer Ridhi Mehra talks about her latest collaboration, evolution of style and more

Designer Ridhi Mehra is known for her modern take on Indian clothing. Her ensemble incorporates Western aesthetics into traditional clothing with intricate details and dramatic touches. She’s got a tight grip on what the modern woman wants and needs when opting for ethnic wear. Trendy, fashionable and comfortable, Ridhi Mehra has cracked the sartorial code to deliver designs that define the women of today.

Ridhi Mehra joins hands with Indya to help you ace the wedding season:

Ridhi Mehra has come together with one of the most trusted ethnic wear brands in the country, Indya for a luxury capsule that will sort you out for the wedding season. Be the haldi ceremony or the big wedding day, the capsule has something for every mood and festivity.

LSA caught up with her to find out more about her journey and her newest collaboration in this exclusive chat. Excerpts…

When and how did you decide you wanted to be a part of the fashion industry?

I am a graduate from NIFT, Delhi. Before that, I earned a Business Management Degree from

the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom. I was closely assisting my Mother and Aunt in their business. Although it was more inclined toward the business aspect of it, the creative element piqued my interest.

After completing the graduate programme in fashion studies from NIFT, I took a deep dive into fashion and established Label Ridhi Mehra in 2012.

Looking back at how much the fashion industry has evolved, what are some things

you like about it and some things you wish could change?

The upside of evolution in the fashion industry that excites me is the active integration of

technology into the very essence of fashion. A promising new world is opening up for creators, to express, emote and engage more people across the globe. The dynamism and vast expanse of this evolution are what bring

immense promise and intrigue to the table. At the same time, this very aspect of technological advancement is equally daunting. Technology comes with its share of boons and banes. But, I’d like to focus on the positive

aspect of it and not change anything per se but rather drive my focus and consequently others, too in the direction of positive growth.

What’s your take on sustainability?

It is high time that the dialogue is changed from Fashion vs Earth to Fashion And Earth. Fashion may not always come to mind when one thinks of curbing climate change or helping Earth recuperate. But this dynamic industry, its scope and impact, makes a great tool in itself. Fashion and design hold immense promise when it comes to realising a sustainable future for the planet and its people.

Tell us a little about your recent collaboration with Indya…

It’s a powerhouse of a collaboration that brings to the contemporary women of India a thoughtfully refined fashion narrative worth donning and cherishing. The Ridhi Mehra X Indya Collection carries a common intention at its core: to adorn a lovely lady with showstopping silhouettes that are affordable, functional and effortless.

The collection predominantly features chic boho prints and delicate bandhani prints. A varied array of thread work including monochrome floral thread work and ivory floral thread work also adorns the ensembles. A spectacular colour palette makes this collection even more festive with sublime hues like mint green, yellow, pastel pink, and ivory balanced with intense choices like fuchsia, deep green, navy blue and wine and mustard. The fabric used is predominantly georgette. Styles range from Indo-Western flowy drapes to Indo-Western shirt sets crafted to win hearts and turn heads.

What inspired the collection Ridhi Mehra X Indya?

The prospect of collaborations has always interested me. Indya is a modern Indian Wear brand that has successfully re-invented traditional Indian fashion by considering the evolving lifestyle and aesthetics of the new-age woman. Their design language and creative approach align beautifully with that of Label Ridhi Mehra. So when the opportunity to collaborate with Indya presented itself, it was a definite yes.

What are some designing elements or details that resonate to the festive season for

you?

Ample jewel tones, a variety of vibrant embroidery techniques, fresh prints and a lively colour

palette.

What do you have to say for the ethnic yet modern designs and styles that the

collection offers?

This collaboration boasts of our signature design aesthetics with styles ranging from Indo-

Western flowy drapes to Indo-Western shirt sets crafted to win hearts and turn heads. Every

ensemble celebrates the modern woman and her celebratory spirit, effortlessly and elegantly

idiosyncratic of both the brand’s design language.