Ecuadorian Forever Roses: An everlasting token of appreciation.

Flowers are an impressive choice of gift to win the heart of your loved ones with a soft touch of beauty. Blooms are the ideal way of filling the vase of memories leaving a blissful smile on one’s face. Flowers might be the simplest gift items yet they hold greater value when presented to someone. Countless emotions are embedded in these vivid blooms. We’ve grown up seeing people save flowers, sometimes in the folds of a book, sometimes in nostalgic jewellery. Even though it loses its original charm, the flower manages to create a feeling of nostalgia that will be memorabilia for a lifetime. What if we could preserve that freshness for a stretch of months? This is now possible.

Did you know that Ecuador is known for its exquisite Galapagos Islands in addition to its rare flowers, particularly roses? Ecuador is the top supplier of fresh cut flowers worldwide, but this time they’ve taken it a step further and preserved their lovely, huge roses to give you “Forever Roses”!

The Forever Roses last long without water or sunlight because they are “carefully selected from the mineral rich volcanic soils.” Compared to other flowers, the rose’s petals can grow up to ten times thicker and five times bigger.

Ecuadorian Forever Roses symbolise longevity

Real roses that live for a full year are called “Forever Roses.” Each flower is hand-selected, its stems are cut off, and its buds and petals are treated with a non-toxic solution to keep it in its best possible condition for a long period. The shape, structure, and tenderness of the roses are ultimately preserved. They can be dyed in any colour you can imagine, including metallic hues that enhance the essence of the gilt-edged royalty, including gold and rose gold. Everything about it is genuine, even the way it feels!

The Ecuadorian government plans to advertise this distinctive item in India through its embassy and trade office (PROECUADOR). “We are able to grow the highest-quality fresh roses thanks to our country’s environment, notably in the Andean area, and its geographic placement on the equator. Once preserved, roses don’t need water or sunlight to keep their shape, and with the right care, they can last for years “says Teodoro Maldonado, H.E. Ambassador. According to Ms. Cristina Chiriboga from the Commerce Office of Ecuador, “India’s varied festivals, celebrations, and ceremonies are occasions for exchanging gifts, and forever roses from Ecuador are just a remarkable gifting alternative.”

Juan Diego Ucros from Roseamor, an Ecuadorian company that is working with the government on this programme, emphasises the social and environmental aspects of producing immortal roses. We have 25 years of experience creating our goods to produce premium forever roses while promoting our local and global communities. The water utilised in our procedures is treated at Rose Amor so that it is returned to the river much cleaner than when it first arrived.

“We were inspired by nature and our culture to create the preservation method that enables us to use immortal roses to decorate our homes, special occasions, etc. These surreal roses are currently on sale in India. What Ecuador has accomplished for the flower industry is miraculous. These eternal blossoms are a seductive complement to small gatherings. They make a perfect addition to any arrangement or gift basket. “Real flowers that last over a year is simply an understatement!” exclaims Priyanka Verma (Founder of Ecua Flores LLP, largest importers of Forever flowers in India.)

Symbolising longevity and unending love for a special someone, Forever Flowers are a keepsake that are good at keeping memories. They are an ideal substitution for any occasion when flowers would be given as a gift. To commemorate the relationship you treasure, share this symbol of affection for those who brighten your life !

