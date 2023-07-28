From Paris to India, Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection is grabbing attention all across the globe

Year after year and season after season, one aspect that remains constant in the field of fashion is Gaurav Gupta and his soaring success. With that said, after showcasing his latest collection at the Paris Haute Couture Week, the designer showcased the extended version of ‘Hiranyagarbha’ at the FDCI India Couture Week, leaving us all in awe of his structural gowns and dramatic drapes.

One can easily spot the Indian fashion scene on the centre of the global map today, courtesy of the excellence and sheer brilliance of the Indian couturiers. Speaking of a global presence, one recurring name on the charts of shows like the Haute Couture Week in Paris is Gaurav Gupta! Apart from showcasing his couture collection at one of the fashion capitals, the designer is also much appreciated by the Hollywood glitterati like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Gaurav Gupta’s couture is no stranger to dramatic and structured garments, likewise his latest collection ‘Hiranyagarbha’ was no less. Translated as ‘Golden womb’ his latest showcase caught several eyeballs at the Haute Couture Week in Paris. But now it was high time that India experienced the elegance of Hiranyagarbha at the FDCI India Couture Week 2023.

Gaurav Gupta on his latest collection, Indian fashion and more…

This vedic inspired collection is all things vibrant and exquisite. “ The collection that I am showcasing today at India Couture Week is called ‘HIRANYAGARBHA’. It is our expanded version of the Paris Couture Week showcase. In India, we have interpreted 5 different elements- Earth, Fire, Water, Space and Air. You will see all of these five elements in all their glory, in colours, in embroideries, in extra-terrestrial embroideries and gravity-defined, sculpted outfits” says the designer.

From Jr NTR at the Oscars to Cardi B at the Grammary’s Gaurav Gupta’s couture sure is having a moment and it is safe to say that the year belongs to him! With his sartorial excellence soaring high, Gupta is carving a noteworthy niche at a global level, hence putting India on the global map. Adding to the same he says “ I think it’s a start and I am really fortunate to be in that position to represent India globally. Along with Rahul Mishra and a few others. I think we will see a lot of change and a lot of success stories happening from this side of the world, globally in the next 5 years”

Gaurav Gupta’s couture is not just synonymous with exquisite embroideries, but it is much more than that. He tends to view his silhouettes through a genderless lens, hence adding his fair share to the notion of neutral fashion. “ I think it’s not about genderless fashion. For me, it is exciting to see how gender itself is becoming less and less important. In that sense, one can choose their gender or choose what gender they want to represent and choose their fashion. I think genderless fashion is gender itself” adds Gupta.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Gaurav Gupta.