Harman Singha on his new show, dream road trip and more

We can all agree that travel and the memorable experiences it provides is wealth for a lifetime. Additionally, the journey is liberating and limitless when shared with a stranger. Zee Zest brings the same thrill and high of wanderlust with their new show, India’s Best Resorts that redefines luxury in the country as hosts Harman Singha and Simaran Kaur take viewers through some of the most promising resorts and enriching indulgences around India.

Catching up with host Harman Sangha:

India’s Best Resorts, which premiered on Zee Zest on January 8, 2023, is all about exploring eight breathtaking

resort destinations across the country, an experience that will only be enjoyed by a select few. To find out more about the journey and the experience, we caught up with one of the hosts, Harman Sangha.

Tell us a little about the new travel and lifestyle show, India’s Best Resorts.

We have had the fortune of travelling across the beautiful country and exploring some of the most breathtaking and unique resorts India has to offer. There is something for every kind of traveler on our show. The show has a great mix of lifestyle elements blended with a healthy dose of adventure and travel.

Travelling so much must hamper your fitness regime. Do you follow any specific diet while at work?

Over the last decade , I’ve made a lot of progress in understanding how to take care of my body combining weight training and my love for the outdoors and sports. I have had issues with being overweight in the past hence I’m always mindful of my eating habits.

What made you change your career from Merchant Navy to this industry?

I didn’t want to live a monotonous life. I loved everything about the media and entertainment

industry and have done all sorts of jobs behind the camera before stepping in front of it.

What’s the most adventurous thing you’ve done so far?

For one of my earlier travel shows, I trained with the special forces of the Indian Navy and sailed onboard a Submarine. That was dangerous and exhilarating at the same time.

Do you have a dream road trip you would like to do?

I’ve always dreamt of doing a coast to coast road trip in USA.

What do you enjoy more- writing, acting or hosting?

Currently it is acting, but it oscillates between the three. I thrive the most when I’m writing for myself as the actor or host. I’ve been fortunate to have done that on multiple projects.

How have you evolved as an actor in the last few years?

I’ve definitely grown as an actor, I feel a lot more relaxed on camera. I’ve learnt that the time between action and cut is all that matters, everything else is just noise.