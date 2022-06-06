IIFA 2022: B-Town divas went from #minimal to #OverTheTop within seconds

It’s time to witness some of the most aesthetic and bougie ensembles straight out of the much-awaited award night, IIFA 2022.

From Met Gala to Cannes 2022, we all are definitely guilty of staying glued to the gram for spying on some of the most alluring red carpets looks. And it seems like our guilt trip is about to go even further, as one of the most awaited award nights, the International Indian Film Academy Awards, IIFA 2022 is back with a bang. The 22nd edition of IIFA was held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and the event marked some spectacular performances from the B-Town clan just like the previous years.

IIFA 2022 has always been a trendsetting stage to facilitate the box office hits and serve us some major red carpet goals. Since the event took place after two years, how can one not gush over the starry appearances at the award night? Speaking of which, we did see a healthy battle amidst the who’s who of B-Town. Since Bollywood divas are no strangers to pulling off some of the most spectacular red carpet looks, likewise, this time we had a fashion face-off between some of the minimal to some of the over-the-top looks. So let us wear our fashion lens and label these sartorial choices from the green as well as red carpet as #Minimal or #OTT.

A few sartorial picks from IIFA 2022

Acing a neutral palette: The #minimal picks from IIFA 2022

Well, Bollywood divas sure are known for their elaborate sartorial choices, but it seems like the fashion scene has taken a bit of a shift towards the minimal route. Speaking of which, we saw the who’s who of B-Town opting for a much more subtle outfit than donning huge trails or massive sleeves for the event. Many of the Bollywood ladies were seen in an ivory or pastel palette, dissing the bold colours and choosing the neutral and basic shades. From Ananya Panday’s baby blue outfit, and Sara Ali Khan’s coordinated set to Nora’s Versace sass, have a look at this minimal lineup!

It’s all about being #OverTheTop: The #OTT lineup from IIFA 2022

Continuing the streak of elaborate ensembles, Bollywood divas were all dolled up for the big night. Minimal outfits sure seem like the easier choice, but these leading ladies decided to drop the comfort and donned some of the most #OverTheTop outfits this year at IIFA. So, from yellow being the mood, ruffles the being style and trails sweeping us all off our feet, the gallery below is all about going overboard with one’s sartorial choices.

So, now it is for you to decide whether you’re team minimalist or team #OverTheTop.

All images courtesy: Instagram