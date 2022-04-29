Spice up your weekend with 9 movies you didn’t know were based on true stories

There’s something oddly satisfying about watching movies based on true stories. In fact, the knowledge that the range of bizarre, horrific, heartwarming and tragic incidents that transpire on-screen have occurred in real life, makes the movie-viewing experience that much more authentic. We list out a set of movies that you likely didn’t know were inspired by real-life incidents.

50 First Dates

One of the most iconic romantic movies, 50 First Dates made us all believe that miracles and true love sometimes go hand-in-hand. The film follows a playboy veterinarian surgeon Henry, played by Adam Sandler, who pursues a young woman named Lucy, played by Drew Barrymore. Henry is confused when Lucy seems to forget about him every morning and their relationship restarts all over again. But what you didn’t know is that this movie is based on the true story of Michelle Philpots, who developed a rare form of amnesia after two severe head injuries. Her condition prevented her from making any new memories. Just like in the film, her memories reset every morning, and her real-life husband reminds her of their partnership every day.

Cool Runnings

This is the heartwarming story of Jamaica’s first-ever Olympic bobsledding team, which is loosely based on the real-life story of the 1988 team. In the movie, the idea of creating a Jamaican bobsledding team that would go to the Olympics was inspired by go-karting, which was a popular sport in Jamaica. In real life as well, this is what first ignited the idea. The Jamaican military had actually come up with this idea and the entire bobsleigh team was recruited from the armed forces.

A Few Good Men

A 1992 legal drama starring Tom Cruise, this movie based on a true story spotlights a ritual hazing in the marines that goes wrong and takes its toll on a man whose lungs are filled with fluid during a ritual beating. Even though the movie is based on a real incident, in real life, the victim survived despite being severely injured, and returned to his duties once he had completely recovered. Once the story got out in real life, one of the marines who was allegedly responsible for the hazing challenged the charges in court. He defended himself by saying that he was just following instructions. But in a spine-chilling turn of events, the marine was found executed shortly after the trial.

Julie & Julia

The soul-stirring tale of Julia Child is a popular one. The English woman who gained expertise in French cooking, went on to write a cookbook and run a successful TV show empire. But what most don’t know is the tale of Julie Powell, who actually spent a year blogging about her experiences of cooking every single recipe in Child’s cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking. This movie beautifully weaves together the narratives of both the women, separated by generations, and united by their love for food and cooking. In fact, the part where Julia didn’t like the blog that left Julie heartbroken is also a real life incident.

Punch-Drunk Love

Adam Sandler is the king of Hollywood romcoms. This movie. based on a true story, is an offbeat romantic tale of a socially anxious and awkward man who tries to protect the love of his life from extortionists. In the film, Barry Egan, played by Adam Sandler, tries to balance his newly blossoming love life with the stress of being followed by goons. This, too, is inspired by real life events, the only difference being that Barry wasn’t in love with anyone in real life. That said, just like in the movie, David Phillips tried to win 1.25 million miles of free airfare in 1999 by purchasing pudding cups worth US $ 3,000 (Rs 2,29,254), owing to a loophole in an advertising campaign. In real-life, Philips was known as The Pudding Guy.

Room

To think that this award-winning movie is based on a true story is spine-chilling. The movie tells the story of a five-year-old boy and his mother, Joy, played by Brie Larson, who live in a dilapidated shed they call “room”. The mother was abducted and held hostage by her captor in the same room for seven years. This movie was based on the real-life story of Josef Fritzl, who had abducted his daughter in 1984 and held her captive in his basement for 24 years. His abuse for years led to the birth of seven children.

The Terminal

The comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks, The Terminal is a heartwarming tale of a man named Viktor Navorski, who arrives at JFK airport only to find that his passport was no longer valid because of a military coup that had occurred in his home country. He is then left stranded at the airport and makes it his makeshift home. In real life as well, an Iranian refugee, Mehran Karimi Nasseri who was expelled from Iran after protesting against the government had initially fled to the UK. but his papers were either lost or stolen on his way to France, where he was unable to present any valid travel permits and couldn’t return to his birth country either. As a result, he ended up living in the airport for 18 long years.

Marley & Me

If you haven’t been able to make it through this movie without releasing the floodgates of tears, we feel you. Starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston, the film chronicles the couple’s journey with the naughtiest dog in the world, Marley, and how they cope after his death. But did you know that this movie based on true stories was inspired by a memoir of the same name, penned by journalist John Grogan. In fact, the memoir was also remade as the 1996 independent film The Last Home Run, where the real Marley appears for just two minutes.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

This sinister movie spotlights a murderer with a bladed leather glove who enters people’s dreams and kills them. The catch is that if they die in their dreams, they die in real life as well. Director Wes Craven got the idea of the film after reading a newspaper article about a family who had survived the Cambodia Killing Fields and later fled to America. The report suggested that the youngest son started experiencing vivid and horrific nightmares, to the point where he stopped sleeping. One night, when he finally dozed off, his parents were woken up in the middle of the night by a loud scream. But by the time they reached their son, he was dead.

Featured image: Courtesy 50 First Dates Trailer/YouTube; Hero image: Courtesy Julie & Julia Trailer/Instagram