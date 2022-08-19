Myntra gift cards: The one-stop destination for your gifting needs

Myntra is one of the largest online fashion giants that caters to all our shopping needs. Be it voguish apparel, beautiful jewellery, footwear or other accessories like bags, hats and sunglasses, it has everything one needs for their wardrobe. For that matter, it also offers an extensive range of home and living collection, as well as beauty and wellness essentials, curating an all-round experience for its shoppers. No wonder, a Myntra gift card sounds like the perfect gifting option for everyone and every occasion.

What is a Myntra gift card?

A gift card makes for a wonderful gift, especially when you’re confused about what you could get for your dear ones that would make them happy. A Myntra gift card particularly stands out as it offers the receiver a wide variety of things across categories to choose from. It is a thoughtful present that would not only be appreciated by the recipient but can also be used by them to buy something that they would like to have.

Myntra offers plenty of gift card options for everyone on occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, festivals and other important events that you can choose. Furthermore, each one can also be customised with a photo of your choice and a short message for the recipient to add that personalised touch to your gift. Additionally, they also let corporations and businesses make gift card purchases in bulk for customised corporate gifting.

How long does a Myntra gift card last?

A Myntra gift card lasts for a year (12 months) from the date of issue. This means that the recipient has ample time to redeem it as per their needs and preferences.

How to use a Myntra gift card?

You can use it to make purchases on the app or the website easily, and there are two ways to go about it.

Go to the ‘Myntra Credit’ option under your profile section and click on the ‘Add Gift Card’ option.

Enter the Myntra gift card number and PIN (received in the email), and click on ‘Add to Account’ to add the balance.

This balance can then be redeemed during checkout on the ‘Payment’ page by selecting the gift card option.

Another way to use your gift card is by simply entering the 16-digit gift card number and the six-digit PIN directly on the checkout page.

After clicking on ‘Place Order’ and confirming your address, click on ‘Proceed to Payment’.

Click on the ‘Have a Gift Card?’ option and add the card number and PIN.

Click on ‘Add to Myntra Credit’ to redeem the balance.

How to buy a Myntra gift card?

Purchasing a Myntra gift card is quick, easy and absolutely effortless. Follow these below-mentioned steps, and you’re good to go.

Click on the ‘Gift Cards’ option on the website (below, towards the end) or in the app (in ‘Explore’ section).

Choose the ‘Send Gift Card’ or ‘Buy Gift Card’ option.

Customise the look of your gift card with an image and a short message for a personal touch.

Once done, click on ‘Next’, choose the amount and enter the recipient’s details and click on ‘Show Preview’.

Review the details and make the payment using any online payment mode, on completion of which the details would be e-mailed to the recipient.

Check out some Myntra gift card options as per the events and festivities

(All Images Courtesy: Myntra)