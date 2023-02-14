Natural diamond rings of Bollywood divas, to inspire your V-Day proposal!

Celebrity couples of Bollywood have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The

audience (including us) love to see the on-screen pairs become beautiful off-screen couples,

and we can never stop gushing about all of their amorous entanglements. In particular, we

absolutely cannot keep ourselves from obsessing about the alluring proposals, the dreamy

weddings and the oh-so beautiful natural diamond engagement rings that the belles of

Bollywood adorn.

As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, it is the perfect time to pop the big question to

your special someone. These 5 Bollywood divas rock some truly gorgeous natural diamond

rings for you to take some inspiration from, for your own dream proposal:

Alia Bhatt

The Brahmastra actors are one of the latest pairings in Bollywood to tie the knot and the

‘Ralia’ wedding was one of the most anticipated affairs in Page 3 history. Amidst the

ethereal photos of the wedding, one certain aspect was very noticeable…Alia’s humongous

engagement ring! The ring, custom-designed by French luxury house Van Cleef & amp; Arpels

featured a huge hexagonal-shaped solitaire diamond in the middle and a diamond-

encrusted band, with 8 diamonds – which is Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number. Ranbir certainly

spent a lot of thought behind the proposal and the ring itself, which has Ranbir and Alia’s

relationship philosophy, ‘Mrs. Hipster’ engraved on it; Alia explained that each letter means

something, and only her and Ranbir know what the letters actually stand for.

Priyanka Chopra Jones

Our very own desi girl, got cuffed to the man of her dreams some 5 years ago, and Mr. Jonas

has treated her like an absolute queen ever since. In true Bollywood fashion, Nick Jonas,

with the help of his brothers, shut down an entire Tiffany & Co. store in London, just to find

the perfect engagement ring for his queen. If that doesn’t scream Bollywood hero, we don’t

know what else might! After all his efforts, Nick proposed to Peecee with a swanky and

gorgeous 5-carat cushion-cut natural diamond ring, with two small real baguette diamonds

on the sides. When Priyanka saw the ring, she was so stunned that she stayed silent for a

whole of 45 seconds; a justified reaction!

Deepika Padukone

The true power couple of Bollywood, fondly known as ‘DeepVeer’, got engaged way back in

2014 without anyone ever knowing about it! We still don’t know how they managed to keep

that under the wraps. When they finally got married in 2018, and their dreamy wedding

pictures were released, the audience got to see Deepika’s engagement ring for the very first time. A timeless and elegant emerald-cut natural diamond ring, was certainly an eye catcher

and stood out in the wedding photos, considering how massive and scintillating it was.

Shilpa Shetty

The fitness queen’s proposal story is almost too funny! In a reality show, Shilpa had once

mentioned how Raj Kundra had proposed. He initially proposed to her with a 5-carat ring,

and after seeing how Shilpa reacted to that, he immediately told her that the actual

wedding ring would be bigger. Sticking true to his promise, he later presented her with an

exquisite 20-carat solitaire ring, to which Shilpa said that her wedding solitaire is truly one of

a kind, just like the wearer herself!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Way back, when even the world of social media did not fully exist, we saw one of the most

interesting pairings in Bollywood history. Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai on

a hotel balcony in NYC after the premiere of their hit ‘Guru’, with a 53-carat solitaire ring.

Nothing but the best for the former Miss World! Aishwarya has been seen to sport two rings

– an emerald-cut solitaire which she wore right after the wedding and she has also been

spotted wearing a chunky round cut solitaire ring in public quite often. The two rings are a

testament to the endearing love the couple holds for each other.