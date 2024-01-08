New Menu! Plural Mumbai presents a nuanced palate of Southeast Asian flavours

Paying homage to the versatile flavours of Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam; Plural redefines Southeast Asian cuisine through the eyes of founder Vedant Shah and his travels.

Nestled in the vibrant art district of Mumbai, Plural calls the heart of Kala Ghoda its home. The restaurant makes for an innovative addition to the city’s foodscape with its offerings of contemporary Southeast Asian and Vietnamese cuisine. Born from Vedant Shah’s love for the versatile flavours he encountered on his extensive travels to over 27 countries, Plural is an ode to the ‘plurality’ of the tastes and sights he bore witness to. “Plural’s cultural underpinning is community – a space without frills, where diverse guests can engage thoughtfully with each other and their neighbours over a shared love of food. Our name reflects our commitment to inclusivity and the phenomenal experience we strive to provide,” he stated.

The authentic gastronomic experience that Plural presents, encapsulates the essence of the vibrant culinary history of Southeast Asia in each dish. While also keeping in mind a vegetable-forward and vegan-friendly ethos, that reflects their commitment to sustainability and the environment. From eco-friendly packaging to prioritising purveyors and minimal waste management, Plural ticks all the boxes of consciousness, to curate an experience that’s not just plate deep.

With the introduction of their new menu, the restaurant takes patrons a step further into the rich culinary tapestry of Southeast Asia. The seasonal menu offers a range of dishes that let you indulge in a piquant world of flavour. The delectable offerings range from heartwarming miso soup made with the goodness of shiitake and king chilli miso in mushroom broth base to a wholesome platter of grain salad made with a blend of barley, quinoa, ragi and mixed nuts among other ingredients. If that doesn’t pique your interest, their spiced-up Firecracker Asian Veg or the Basil Tofu Filo Wrap surely will. This and a range of more paired with their signature cocktails and craft beers curate a hearty walk through Southeast Asian finery. To top off the flavourful journey, the new menu also features a decadent Hazelnut Praline Bar with Jaggery Ice Cream, the perfect end to the gastronomic experience.

If you’re roaming the artsy streets of Kala Ghoda in search of that perfect restaurant to enjoy a soulful meal, look no further, the flavours of Plural curate just the tantalising meal you’re looking for. Enjoy the delicacies of Southeast Asia with Plural’s carefully curated new menu.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Plural