facebook
Home > Uncategorized > Prabhas shares a glimpse of Deepika Padukone from ‘Project K’, sends fans in a tizzy
Prabhas shares a glimpse of Deepika Padukone from ‘Project K’, sends fans in a tizzy
Uncategorized
06 Jan 2023 11:30 AM

Prabhas shares a glimpse of Deepika Padukone from ‘Project K’, sends fans in a tizzy

Romaa Daas

The cat is out of the bag, finally! Queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is all set for 2023. From pumping the audience with her energetic dance number Current Laga Re in Cirkus to waiting for Pathaan’s release on January 25 to having a slew of other projects lined up, Deepika Padukone is shining bright like never before. The list of achievements is a long one so we wouldn’t even get started on that but let’s look at one of her many projects that’s been talked about and that is – Project K. Baahubali fame Prabhas, and Deepika’s co-actor in the same, dropped a still from the upcoming film on DP’s birthday (January 5) and sent fans in a tizzy.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K has a starry line up. Apart from Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, it has veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Pawan Kalyan, and Disha Patani. Prabhas penned a sweet note along with the still. “Wishing the super gorgeous and talented Deepika Padukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of success.” #ProjectK

About Project K

The upcoming film is touted to be a science fiction film. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages. After Prabhas shared a glimpse of Deepika from the forthcoming flick, fans were quick to point out that it looked quite similar to Zendaya’s poster from Dune.


The poster of Project K portrays a silhouette shot of Deepika Padukone. The caption below reads: “A hope in the dark.” This is the first time that Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will share screen space. Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan have previously worked together in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku. Both Deepika and Amitabh have another film lined up, that is, a remake of the hit Hollywood film, The Intern. Meanwhile, Prabhas has another outing lined up for release in January alongside Kriti Sanon, called Adipurush.

Featured Image: Courtesy of prabhas/Instagram

Deepika Padukone Disha Patani Amitabh Bachchan Prabhas
Prabhas shares a glimpse of Deepika Padukone from ‘Project K’, sends fans in a tizzy

Romaa Daas

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.