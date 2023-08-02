How an Italian town inspired Shantnu & Nikhil’s ICW 2023 collection, ‘Etheria’

Travel is the best possible way to seek inspiration and designer duo Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra’s latest couture collection, ‘Etheria’ was the prime example of that. During their travels to Italy, they discovered the beautiful and bustling city of Catania, whose historic structures and Roman past helped them create an enigmatic couture collection that debuted at FDCI India Couture Week 2023 this weekend.

Embroidered jackets with sheer embellished shirts and inners were the predominant silhouette for the menswear collection. It was a clear juxtaposition of a masculine style with delicate, feminine embroideries that left us hooked. For the women’s couture collection, Shantnu & Nikhil deep-dived into their archives to create signature billowing gowns, draped dupattas and bejewelled capes. We talk to the designer about this stunning contribution to couture.

Shantnu & Nikhil launch their couture collection, ‘Etheria’:

Why Catania? What particularly drew you to this town in Sicily?

Our inspirations have always come to us while we are travelling and this trip was one which is very close to our hearts and gave life to this beautiful collection. Catania and particularly the Sicilian Region, have a beautiful yet old-world charm to them, the ruins of this region are aesthetic and each monument tells a majestic story of its own. It combines the classic aesthetics of Versailles and Rome but the true undertone of Italy.

Tell us about the nomenclature of the collection, ‘Etheria’.

Etheria is derived from ‘A beautiful dream-like state’ and is also synonymous with femininity. Our collection is all about delicate laces, inspired by the Baroque Architecture of Catania and the silhouettes are free-flowing and almost surreal and capture the true surreal beauty of the Sicilian region.

What monuments or aspects of the architecture in Catania served as your mood board?

Catania is a treasure trove of architecture and is rich in the heritage and culture of a bygone era. From the grand facades of the Cathedral of Sant’Agata to the intricate details of the Palazzo Biscari, every corner seems to tell a story of its own. The blend of architectural marvels, leisurely strolls, nostalgia, and the opulence of the dilapidated baroque style created a symphony of emotions within us. We also had the opportunity to visit the true epitome of grace – Lorenzo Bernini’s Ecstasy of Saint Teresa. The church and its architecture had touched our hearts in a profound way, igniting a creative fire within us to explore our own artistic pursuits and this is the sentiment we want to convey in our ceremonial couture through Etheria.

What are the embroideries/textiles that form the core of this collection?

This season, our endeavour is to bring out two very distinguished ranges for the quintessential Shantnu & Nikhil Cocktail Bride and Groom for their main occasion. Along with this, we have tried to keep the aesthetics, the wearability and yet give the fashion quotient which can together relate to our inspiration and bring back the classic Shantnu & Nikhil tone. The embellishments are mainly metallics. A lot of beautification has been done through crystals and that we feel is the main undertone of this season.

Who is the Shantnu & Nikhil bride?

The Shantnu & Nikhil bride is the quintessential cocktail bride, who seeks a touch of modernity and contemporary design and elegance. Etheria promises to enchant and create an everlasting impression, empowering the bride to embrace the role of the protagonist in her own vintage romance. The embellishments and attention to detail on each silhouette make her feel special and the sparkles denote the celebratory mood and start of a new beginning.

What are the key silhouettes of the collection, and how do they fit into the wardrobe of the 2023/24 bride?

The collection showcases a lot of Italian silks, Baroque lace which is handcrafted especially after the architecture of Catania, a lot of pearl influences can be seen. The Jaal work is completed to perfected using a lot of glass beads and of course, the signature Shantnu & Nikhil leather has been used for intricate detailing and embroidery. It is elaboration and maximalism at its finest and is made to perfection for the quintessential 2023/24 cocktail bride. It is shifting focus towards ceremonial couture and its grandeur, for the bride to feel special on her big day.

All Images: Courtesy FDCI.