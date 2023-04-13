Srishti Garg on being a content creator and her social media journey

Srishti Garg, an Instagram content creator known for her lighthearted and amusing content, says that she never intended to become a creator. Gravitated towards creating videos and writing, she started working on content and organically went viral on social media.

Well-known for the entertaining and out-of-the-box content, she truly takes her content to a new level with different and novel concepts that are also relatable and connect with her audiences. Being a Bollywood fanatic she loves creating content about movies and actors as well. Her most loved content by the audience is the GenZ series, where she creates contradicting concepts like Gen Z as adults, in grown-up scenarios. In this exclusive interview, we chat with her about her journey and how it’s been so far.

In conversation with Srishti Garg about her journey as a content creator:

How did you first get into content creation and how has that journey been like so far?

I got into content creation in 2020. I used to tweet a lot, and then Shubham Gaur, he DMed me on Twitter. He told me that my tweets are funny and he would like me to write for Saloni Gaur. So, I started my whole content journey as a ghostwriter for Saloni. Not exactly a ghostwriter, but I used to write for her branded content. Then I realised that if I can write well, then I can also make content for myself. So my mom pushed me to make content. In December 2020 I started making reels. Initially they clearly didn’t do well, like how it goes with everyone. Then suddenly a few reels started getting some attention and then Kusha Kapila started following me. So that’s when I felt I was doing something right. I started to make content a bit more regularly, but I think it blew up was last year with my Gen Z series. And when I started making Gen Z arranged marriages, Gen Z as parents, Gen Z as mothers-in-law. That’s when it actually started working well for me.

What type of content do you enjoy creating the most?

I like writing things that show some sort of contrast between things. For example, what I did in the Gen Z series. I took to contradicting things like Gen Zs as old people. It’s literally at the end of the spectrum. I wanted to show how Gen Z would be like when they would get old. I really like writing those. I understand relatable content, and it’s great for numbers.

How would you describe your daily routine as a content creator?

I moved to Bombay a few months ago and I’m working for a different project which keeps me busy. It’s a part time work situation. So because of that, I’m not able to shoot every single day. I go to work on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. These days are really hectic for me because I have work, calls and then I have to go to the gym. So I’m unable to shoot content on these days but Tuesdays, Thursdays, and the weekends I keep for myself where I write the scripts. When I get some good sunlight on my face, I record the content, I edit it and post it. I make sure that I’m just scrolling through Twitter and Instagram reels to keep myself updated because to be relevant your content needs to have a fresh tone.

How do you keep up with these trends and try to incorporate them in your work?

I think I only do trending stuff when I don’t have anything else to do because I personally don’t enjoy the trend so much. Everyone is doing it. For example, that Kun Faya Kun audio. I also did it, but I did it when I had nothing going on. It just feels that as an audience or when I’m scrolling through my feed as the consumer, I keep hearing this one audio and I just get really frustrated and I don’t want to see that anymore. So if I don’t enjoy something as a consumer, I don’t want to put it out as a creator also.

What is your more favourite and least favourite thing about social media?

My favourite thing is I get to make videos, which is something I’ve always wanted to do. Ever since I was 15, I really wanted to just make videos because I grew up in the whole YouTube era. When YouTube was the big thing. It’s something I’ve manifested ever since I was 15 and I love making videos, I love looking pretty and, you know, writing, shooting and editing it. I think that’s the most exciting part for me. But it’s also really stressful. Like the part that I hate the most is when you get a creative block, when your numbers aren’t working, when you don’t get views, when followers become stagnant, and you know, that algorithm is really shitty sometimes. So instead of putting it on the algorithm, we as creators, we put it on ourselves like we are not being creative enough. But I think this whole self-doubt that you put on yourself when you don’t get numbers, I think that’s the most terrible part of being creative.

Tell us about an exciting collaborative project that you have done…

I wouldn’t call it a collaboration because it wasn’t properly shot, but I think I’ll tell you the backstory. I was supposed to make a proper collaboration video with a celebrity, but that didn’t happen. It just kept on getting pushed and I was a little unhappy because this was going to be my first video with a celebrity. And it’s a really big thing, you know, as a creator to make a video with a celebrity. But it wasn’t with the celebrity that I wanted but I was okay to do it because it’s still a big deal. But strangely, that video kept on getting pushed and then the Under 25 conference happened where I met Abhay Deol. I have loved him since I was 17 and I’ve always ‘simped’ on him. I always comment on his pictures and make videos on him. Everyone on my Instagram knew that I crazily love him from the bottom of my heart. And surprisingly, my first video with a celebrity happened to be with Abhay Deol. It’s like the universe wanted that to be my first. And in fact, the first celebrity I met and I clicked a picture with was Ranbir Kapoor and I had a solid crush on him since I was in eighth class and then Abhay Deol came.

What has been your biggest learning from your social media journey?

To take a chill pill. Honestly, I stress myself out a lot, but I’m constantly thinking about numbers but at the end of the day, I need to remember that these people are here for my voice and my tonality, and I just need to rest it out and give it some time. I feel like in this whole creative process, resting and taking a break is as important as creating.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy SrishtiGarg/ig

































































