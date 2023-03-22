Tara Sutaria looks like a dream on the March cover of Lifestyle Asia India

Style, substance, charm, and a sense of simplicity that is very rare to find . . . Tara Sutaria is the ideal example of a woman with the wisdom of the old-world and the edge of the new era. She’s been a part of the industry for more than half her life. A young girl with talent beyond her years, she started her career with Disney and has now grown into an actor who has a tight grip on millions of hearts in the country.

Tara Sutaria on the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

Tara Sutaria was only seven years old when she realised the dream of being an artiste. Her talent has never been bound to one genre. She is a trained opera singer, a ballet dancer, trained in the Latin American dance form, and the ‘it girl’ for the millennials who have grown up binging on Disney Channel content.

Having found her calling very early in life, she spent years honing her talent and made her big screen debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Only four years into her career, she’s one of the most loved actors in the industry, not just for her screen presence but her famously known golden heart.

Tara Sutaria can officially be named the ‘sunshine girl’, as she manages to light up any room she walks into, with her million dollar smile and those kind eyes. She’s successfully found her place in the industry while she continues to experiment with different roles and genres. Having only just begun, she’s got her sight set on her goals and she’s found the calm to achieve them with grace and an unmatched sensibility.

As she continues her journey into greater thing, we celebrate the elegance with which she handles stardom and the fire she has for her future. Here’s presenting our March cover star, the true blue diva, draped in the stunning custom-made ensembles by ‘Print by Radhika’… TARA SUTARIA!