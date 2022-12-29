The Ananta, Udaipur brings The Soul Festival in March; The team tells us more!

Soul Festival, an exclusive invite-only curation of immersive experiences, is set to take place at The Ananta, Udaipur from March 3 to March 5, 2023. We caught up with Sanjay Goyal, Managing Director; and directors Mohit and Ashutosh Goyal, Ananta Group of Hotel & Resorts to talk more about the festival’s premiering edition in March.

Coming March, The Ananta, Udaipur will serve as grounds for the first edition of Soul Festival. The maiden festival, brought to you in collaboration with Ananta Hotels & Resorts, India’s luxury hospitality brand; BurdaLuxury, Asia’s leading media house; and The Envelop, an experiential marketing firm, will see like-minded people coming together for unparalleled immersive experiences. Think abundant music, art, food, and wellness offerings, all amid the picturesque backdrops of the Aravalli Hills, with the immense calm of The Ananta, Udaipur.

Ananta Group of Hotels & Resorts and BurdaLuxury bring to you The Soul Festival:

What is it?

“One day, while sitting at my father’s [Sanjay Goyal, managing director of Ananta Group of Hotels] cabin, he shared the idea of hosting a music festival for lesser-known Indian artists to come and perform at one of the Ananta properties. We loved the idea!” reveals Mohit Goyal, director of Ananta Group of Hotels. “We happened to do more than just music; we happened to create a ‘soulful’ experience,” he continues.

And with that started the journey to actualize a vision and The Soul Festival was born.

“Ananta as a brand needed that push its boundaries. Its a family brand so we wanted to get a new and fresher element and create something unique. Earlier we were thinking of doing a music festival but there are so many of them happening now. So we started picking elements of Ananta. It’s about wellness, rejuvenation, arts and crafts and then we decided to create something that is a culmination of Ananta and that’s how we came up with the Soul festival.”

Starting March 3, the three days will come packed with abundant music, art, food, and wellness offerings. Each day will feature curated culinary experiences, live performances, wellness programmes and interactive brand engagement spaces. The exclusive guest list, too, will comprise a varied bunch. Designers, artists, influencers, and celebrities, people from different walks of life will be under one roof for a one-of-a-kind experience.

What to expect?

The three-day Soul Festival will celebrate rejuvenation in the lap of luxury. Mohit explains, “It is about connecting your soul through different mediums. There’s going to be yoga, art, music, meditation, wellness, and more. I’m personally excited for the music sessions. Music helps me find inner peace and keeps me happy.”

For Ashutosh, this joy will be found at the pop party. “I love fancy lights, lasers, strobe lights, and high energy music. I’m looking forward to it.”

Where is it?

The Ananta, Udaipur, a haven of calm and serenity, will serve as the apt backdrop for the festivities. At this abode, be assured to find a co-existence of nature every step of the way. On speaking about what makes this resort special, Sanjay says, “Its location and concept. It has been created keeping comfort in mind.”

Mohit adds, “The Ananta, Udaipur is made to co-exist with nature. Cottages were designed keeping the natural contour of the land in mind. There were no major blasts or drillings either. Locations of cottages were decided and changed just to save trees [from felling].”

Ashutosh continues, “Ananta means infinity and the concept of Soul is also about infinity, I feel that infinity concept of never-ending, your soul is never ending, the festival is never ending, and Ananta is never ending, I think those three things coming together is going to be magical”

We’re already excited for the Soul Festival; are you?