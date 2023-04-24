TravelWithLSA: Add princely luxury to your stay with these Royal Family-owned boutique hotels

Living like royalty is something we have at least wished for once in our lives. The movies are to be blamed for our extreme fantasies of living the royal life. The princely castles, the opulent interiors, and the luxury and comfort of the Maharanis and Maharajas, all sound fairytale-like to us, making it more desirable than ever. But if you’ve ever wanted to give yourself a little brush of the kingly life, look no further, as you can too experience the extravagance at the Royal-family owned palaces, forts, and heritage homes in India.

If you want to experience unparalleled grandeur and feel like royalty while on a luxury vacation, royal residences should be your choice of lodging for a leisurely getaway. Over the years, some of the maharajas’ homes, palaces, and forts have been turned into museums, luxury resorts, or boutique hotels for the general public. There are numerous luxurious hotels that transport you to a bygone era of kings and queens. When you stay in some of the most exquisite boutique hotels owned by the royal family, you will definitely feel like royalty.

Check out these majestic royal family-owned boutique hotels in India:

Umaid Bhawan – A Heritage Styled Boutique Hotel

The Umaid Bhawan Palace is a symbol of new Jodhpur and a magnificent piece of Rajasthani history, named after the late Maharaja Umaid Singh. One of today’s most well-known heritage hotels is the Umaid Bhawan heritage Hotel. The last of India’s great palaces, this flagship hotel was opened in 1993 and is run by the Borunda royal family. Guests are transported to bygone eras of kings and queens by the majestic suites and rooms, beautifully carved balconies, open terraces, and attractive courtyards. The hotel has the feel of a grand palace, complete with exotic Rajasthani cuisine, making it an exquisite culinary experience for the senses.

City Palace, Jaipur

The City Palace was built by Sawai Jai Singh II, the ruler of Amer. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, who is currently in charge of the royal family, has put one of the 300-year-old City Palace’s stunning Gudliya Suite on Airbnb. You can stay in the residence of the Jaipur Royal Family. You will be treated like royalty, with everything from a private butler to a chauffeur-driven car. From a cosy suite with a private indoor swimming pool, a lounge, a kitchen, and a luxurious bathroom, to a regal four-poster bed to authentic Rajasthani fare on the terrace overlooking the majestic Aravallis, it’s an experience you’ll never forget.

The Belgadia Palace, Mayurbhanj

Belgadia Palace is a charming Victorian-era building in Mayurbhanj, Orissa, eastern India. One of the country’s oldest surviving royal families, the Banja family still resides here. After a renovation in 2019, the palace opened its doors to travellers as a historic boutique hotel, with nine guest rooms oozing with jewel tones and vintage furnishings, and landscaped gardens filled with the woody scent of tropical flowers. overlooking the Doric Corinthian columns, hand-painted porches, beautiful courtyards, and lush mango orchards further enhance the luxurious aesthetic.

Castle Mandawa

Castle Mandawa is a luxurious heritage hotel that was once a fortress and is now run by the 10th generation of the Mandawa royal family. Medieval turreted towers and palanquin-roofed balconies combine with modern comforts in old-world rooms to revive the concept of luxury as a whole. This resort, where tradition still prevails, is charming thanks to family portraits, antique cannons, and arms. From top to bottom, it continues to be a venue that positively exudes class.

Srinivas boutique hotel

Srinivas, one of the royal residences of Jodhpur that were once the private residence of Maharaja Karanvijay Singh, a member of the Jodhpur royal family, is accessible to the general public to come and experience the luxurious property, a royal stay and hospitality. To preserve the regal atmosphere, the rooms’ rich interiors and common areas have been kept largely unchanged. All over the property, there are interesting items from the personal collection of the royal family. Each room is unique in its own way, some rooms are contemporary and artistic while others are traditional and elegant. The stay here surely will make you feel like a royal.

Patan Mahal

The Patan Mahal is Rao Digvijay Singh’s residence and a heritage hotel with 18 rooms that have all the modern amenities while still keeping the hotel’s original feel.. It is on the foothills, surrounded on one side by a farm, an 800-year-old fort, and another palace halfway up a hill. The rooms at Patan Mahal are beautifully decorated to reflect Rajputana’s royal heritage and the Patan family. The wall paintings and roof paintings have been meticulously restored and the period furniture flaunts Rajasthani craftsmanship and skills.

Ahilya Fort Hotel

Prince Richard Holkar, son of the last Maharaja of Indore, turned his home in Ahilya Wada which was built by his ancestor, Ahilya Bai, the warrior queen, into a guest house in the year 2000, known as the Ahilya Fort Hotel all over the world. The Ahilya Fort Hotel has 19 unique rooms in six 18th-century buildings with modern conveniences and amenities. It is a wonderful place to feel like royalty while on a luxury vacation.

Udai Bilas Palace

Maharawal Udai Singh II, a Maharana of Mewar and the founder of Udaipur built the Udai Bilas Palace. The royal family of Maharaja Kumar Harshvardhan Singh of Dungarpur still resides in this Palace, which has only been partially converted into a hotel. There are a lot of ornate motifs, intricate miniature paintings, luxurious furnishings, and architectural details all around the palace. There are 23 guest rooms and all the guest rooms are unique each guest room has an en suite bathroom, air conditioning, and modern amenities. Udai Bilas Palace is all about excellent hospitality and vintage charm which is a delight for the travellers

Hero Image: Courtsey thebelgadiapalace.com Featured Image: Courtesy lohono.com