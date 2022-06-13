Twitter is developing new features to boost online shopping

Twitter wants to boost shopping from its platform by making the process easier. Like many other social networks, Twitter hopes to make a place for itself in the social network e-commerce market. And that’s why the platform has chosen to introduce an option that alerts users to new product launches.

Twitter is doing everything in its power to keep users connected. The social network continues to focus on developing new features related to online shopping through its platform. The latest development gives users the ability to receive alerts on the launch of certain products.

Twitter is testing a new shopping feature

Named “Product Drops,” the option allows brands to announce their product launches before they become available, giving users time to sign up to be alerted when something of interest goes on sale. Users will receive a notification from Twitter 15 minutes before the sale opens and a second one at the exact time it launches.

By clicking on the link in the notification, users will then be redirected to the brand’s website to make the purchase. They will also be able to access the price, a description and photos of the product by clicking on the brand’s tweet.

Dior, The Home Depot, Lego, Jeff Staple, Fossil and Union Los Angeles clothing are the first brands to participate in the scheme, Twitter said.

For now, the alert option is only in the testing stage in the US and is only available to users with the iOS app and in English. We can expect “Product Drops” to be rolled out worldwide if the test proves successful for Twitter.

Instagram launched a similar test back in 2019. Since then, social networks have put more impetus on online shopping, a trend that has gained momentum with the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, YouTube even planned to launch the second edition of its Beauty Festival, a live shopping event.

Hero and featured image credit: Souvik Banerjee on Unsplash

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews