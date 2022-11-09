Want to travel to Malaysia? Getting a travel or work visa just got easier.

The Temenggong Holdings Company and Raizing Global have been granted a contract to provide visa services to Indian residents travelling to Malaysia as tourists and workers on behalf of the Malaysian government, making it simpler to obtain a visa for Malaysia.

Travelling to Malaysia just got easier:

Temenggong Holdings and Raizing Global have joined forces to start accepting Malaysian

visa. They will operate the Malaysian Visa Center under the brand name Malaysia VLN and will start accepting applications through their respective centers in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and through

remote offices and website www.malaysiavln.com in India. This is the second contract

awarded to the company recently.

Due to the fraudulent website masquerading as an authorized visa provider for Malaysian

visas, it was imperative to set up an offline visa processing center. As a result, a joint

venture between Temenggong Holdings and Raizing Global has opened 3 independent visa

processing centers for the Malaysian government.

India’s Malaysian Deputy High Commissioner HE. Amizal Fadzli Rajali attended the opening

ceremony of Vasant Vihar’s Delhi Center. These centers are equipped with state-of-the-art

facilities for customers comfort, safety and data security.

Datin Seri Utama Puan Sri Dato’ Seri Tok Puan Hajah Noor Suzanna Abdullah, Chairman,

Temenggong Holdings, said: “As Malaysia continues to grow and increase its bilateral trade

with India, our official visa application centres, operated by Raizing Global, are sure to offer

a growing number of applicants a more efficient and convenient visa process.”

Mr Bharat S Rai, Managing Director, Raizing Global, stated, “We are honored to partner with

the Temenggong Holdings, owned by the Royals of Malaysia, chaired by Datin Seri Utama

Puan Sri Dato Seri Tok Puan Hajah Noor Suzanna Abdullah and are looking forward for a

fruitful partnership. Furthermore, we are committed to providing a seamless experience for

each and every one of our applicants, in line with the superior service our group has

maintained globally”

Raizing Global has experience providing visa, consular, citizen, biometric and e-visa

services worldwide. With this agreement, Raizing strengthens its robust portfolio of visa

providers, consular and citizenship services.