Want to travel to Malaysia? Getting a travel or work visa just got easier.

The Temenggong Holdings Company and Raizing Global have been granted a contract to provide visa services to Indian residents travelling to Malaysia as tourists and workers on behalf of the Malaysian government, making it simpler to obtain a visa for Malaysia.
Travelling to Malaysia just got easier:
Temenggong Holdings and Raizing Global have joined forces to start accepting Malaysian
visa. They will operate the Malaysian Visa Center under the brand name Malaysia VLN and will start accepting applications through their respective centers in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and through
remote offices and website www.malaysiavln.com in India. This is the second contract
awarded to the company recently.
Due to the fraudulent website masquerading as an authorized visa provider for Malaysian
visas, it was imperative to set up an offline visa processing center. As a result, a joint
venture between Temenggong Holdings and Raizing Global has opened 3 independent visa
processing centers for the Malaysian government.
India’s Malaysian Deputy High Commissioner HE. Amizal Fadzli Rajali attended the opening
ceremony of Vasant Vihar’s Delhi Center. These centers are equipped with state-of-the-art
facilities for customers comfort, safety and data security.
Datin Seri Utama Puan Sri Dato’ Seri Tok Puan Hajah Noor Suzanna Abdullah, Chairman,
Temenggong Holdings, said: “As Malaysia continues to grow and increase its bilateral trade
with India, our official visa application centres, operated by Raizing Global, are sure to offer
a growing number of applicants a more efficient and convenient visa process.”
Mr Bharat S Rai, Managing Director, Raizing Global, stated, “We are honored to partner with
the Temenggong Holdings, owned by the Royals of Malaysia, chaired by Datin Seri Utama
Puan Sri Dato Seri Tok Puan Hajah Noor Suzanna Abdullah and are looking forward for a
fruitful partnership. Furthermore, we are committed to providing a seamless experience for
each and every one of our applicants, in line with the superior service our group has
maintained globally”
Raizing Global has experience providing visa, consular, citizen, biometric and e-visa
services worldwide. With this agreement, Raizing strengthens its robust portfolio of visa
providers, consular and citizenship services.