11 times Katrina Kaif aced Indian wear

The internet is buzzing with the dates of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s supposedly secret wedding nearing. From the designers the couple will wear to the destination of the wedding and which celebrities will attend, everyone is in cahoots.

While there are rumours of Katrina Kaif wearing Sabyasachi for her wedding, it is certainly not the first time she has donned the works of the notable brand. She has always looked fabulous in Indian wear, no matter what style or designer. Whether it was for a promotion or a wedding, Katrina has worn several designers, including Sabyasachi, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Falguni Shane Peacock, among others.

Katrina Kaif carries herself gracefully in Indian wear. It is no wonder that we don’t stop bookmarking her looks as inspiration. At a celebrity wedding or event, her wearing Indian has successfully demonstrated how to dress up and look striking. The styles she has worn range from saris to lehengas to sets. She does love herself some saris, and why wouldn’t she when she looks breathtaking in them.

Check out 11 times Katrina Kaif killed it in Indian wear.

Hero and Featured Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif Instagram.