The days of big lavish celebrity weddings, think Ambani scale, are behind us. When it comes to weddings, small intimate ceremonies with a few people and plenty of personalised details is the way forward. We recently observed this at the wedding of fashion influencer Juhi Godambe with beau Siddharth Jain. Juhi. Like all brides, she had big plans for her special day but the second wave made her rethink it. Instead of indefinitely delaying her wedding, she chose to celebrate it in the presence of close family and friends at her home in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

We’ve been closely watching Juhi Godambe’s wedding festivities and taking note of all the little details from the brilliantly executed affair. If you are planning to host a small, intimate wedding this year, then take a page out of Juhi Godambe’s bridal book to start planning yours.

Pick a theme and stick to it

Whether it is a tropical theme with flamingos and pineapple or a more subtle colour scheme — stick to a singular theme for an event and make it your own. Juhi Godambe’s wedding is a testimony to this simple decor hack as she created a beautiful ambience for each and every occasion simply by focusing on a single theme or space instead of adding too many elements.

Plan your Mehendi a day before the actual event

Juhi opted for her Mehendi to happen a day before the actual event, thereby allowing herself to participate in the fun festivities. If you’re opting for full Heena-d hands and feet, be prepared to sit for hours. Therefore, it only makes sense to get your own Mehendi done a day before the actual event to allow for the Mehendi to dry and colour properly.

Don’t be afraid of a big-fat-wedding glam

It’s your day, and you deserve to look like the diva. Don’t be shy to embrace your inner queen and wear a crown if it pleases you! Even as you limit the number of guests on your big day, there is no reason that you have to reduce the glam quotient for your own look. Shimmer, sparkle and shine because if not now, then when.

Delegate work to your friends (and family)

Creating content as a fashion influencer is not an easy feat, and doing so while trying to organise and enjoy it sounds almost impossible. For Juhi’ Godambe’s wedding, three of her closest friends took over her Instagram, posting all the beautiful videos and pictures from her intimate wedding ceremonies. We aren’t simply talking about delegating social media responsibilities but also simple tasks so that you can enjoy your special day.

Make the best use of your resources

Juhi’s parents Bharat & Dorris are one of the top makeup artists in Bollywood. So it was only right that she enlisted their help in helping her glam up. Pro tip: Don’t be afraid to ask friends and extended family to help out, offer a better rate or simply recommend the right person for the job.

Tips on avoiding tears

In Juhi’s own words, ” Don’t look at your mum (or anyone you love) while performing for them, you will cry”. Her beautiful father-daughter dance was the perfect example. If that doesn’t work, always wear waterproof mascara for a wedding. Happy tears are inevitable.

Pay attention to the groom

Juhi Godambe’s now-husband Siddharth Jain was dressed to a tee during all the functions. We love the glitter sequin detailed cuffs he wore for the sangeet.

Host ceremonies together

Splitting the crowd at a small wedding is never a good idea. Combine your rituals or festivities to ensure everyone has a gala time. The beautiful and bright Haldi ceremony of Juhi and Siddharth is the perfect example of this. We also love the personalised SJ cushions they’ve used to enhance their all yellow marigold decor.

Consider a day or sundowner wedding

While cocktail parties that go on till wee hours have their own charm, the sanctimony of a wedding ceremony is best done in the day. Photo ops, less tiring for the couple to simply soaking in the natural beauty; day wedding have many pluses, especially when it is a small intimate affair. Juhi Godambe’s wedding look was a pastel-hued Sabyasachi lehenga that was accented by traditional jewels and a dash of coloured accessories like gajra and churra. She looked absolutely resplendent, and we loved how she used pink.

