A look at the weekend wedding celebrations of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal

It seems like Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan finally sealed the deal this weekend, and the pictures are out. The three-day weekend celebration looks nothing less than lavish, and we are certainly here for it!

Here’s what went down at the Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan’s wedding celebrations

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have been dating for a few years and finally tied the knot on Sunday. Their paths crossed at a fashion show organised by Anushka’s mother’s NGO. Their friendship quickly developed into a romantic relationship. After being together for almost four years, Anushka was proposed to by Aditya in Paris in October 2019. The celebrations of Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan started off with a private ceremony where the couple exchanged rings. Anushka in a beautiful purple-hued glittery saree dress, and Aditya in a green-hued ensemble, both designed by Amit Agarwal.

The celebrations continued with a blast at their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony hosted on Friday, November 19. Numerous celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, attended the pre-wedding event. There were several photos and videos out with the guests of the celebration having a great time. Anushka Ranjan donned an exquisite mint-green lehenga from Anita Dongre, looking absolutely gorgeous in the number. Aditya was also flaunting Anushka’s name written with henna on his palm.

The Ranjan-Seal festivities soon proceeded with a sangeet ceremony held on Saturday. There was a list of celebrities apart from Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, and Krystle D’Souza. Among those in attendance were Bhumi Pednekar, Raveena Tandon, Masaba Gupta and her husband, Manish Malhotra, Sussane Khan, and Gulshan Grover, to name a few! Dressed in a Manish Malhotra red lehenga, Anushka looked incredible paired with Aditya who suited up in a black sherwani. Several videos were doing the rounds of everyone showing their best moves at the couple’s sangeet ceremony. With dances to songs like Lover and Chalkaa Re, it seemed like everyone thoroughly enjoyed the celebration.

Sunday, November 21, was finally the big day for the couple. The groom wearing a cream Sherwani and dhoti, arrived with a complete band baaja baarat, looking dashing and dancing away to glory. The bride wore a vibrant lavender lehenga accompanied by some fitting diamond jewellery. Anushka gets teary-eyed, rightfully so, during a video of the duo exchanging garlands in this beautiful ceremony. The footage shows Aditya wiping away her tears with a handkerchief. Accompanied by the bride’s girl gang and several other celebrities, their wedding shenanigans undoubtedly went on smoothly, ending on a good note!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy The Wedding Story Instagram