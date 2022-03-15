Here’re all the pictures from Shama Sikander’s dreamy wedding in Goa

TV actress Shama Sikander got hitched to her American beau James Milliron. The wedding took place in Goa on March 14, and the duo took to their official Instagram handles to share a glimpse of their celebrations.

Shama Sikander shares her wedding glimpse with James Milliron

For her wedding, the actress was seen wearing a gorgeous white bridal gown while the groom was dressed in a white tux. Sikander teamed her look with a sheer veil, nude makeup and up-tied hair. She completed her look with statement earrings. Meanwhile, on her Instagram, the actress shared a series of two clicks from her D day and captioned them saying, “whole.”

As soon as she shared the pics, wishes started pouring in from a lot of celebrities and friends from the industry. Mika Singh to Maheck Chahal, Simran Kaur Mundi to Meet Bros, many popular names congratulated the newlyweds on their Instagram profile.

Apart from this, Shama Sikander even dropped a few clicks from her pre-wedding festivities. She shared pics and videos of her sangeet on Instagram and captioned one of her photos saying, “A night that shall always be remembered…. So much love so much gratitude.” Meanwhile, James too shared a similar photo on his official social media account with a similar caption.

Sikander even posted a few pictures from her pre-wedding photoshoot which she captioned saying, “And so it Begins ”

The actress even treated her fans with a bunch of clicks from her bachelorette party where she can be seen posing with her girl gang. While sharing the pics, Sikander wrote, “Why should boys have all the Fun??”

Shama Sikander met James Milliron through common friends in Mumbai in 2015 and the duo dated for a few years before planning to settle down. In an interview, the actress said that, they wanted a white wedding and that the event would be a two-day affair. She even openly claimed that her wedding would be an international affair because of the couple’s different ethnicity.

All images: Courtesy Instagram/@shamasikander