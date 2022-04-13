Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Everything we know so far about the ceremonies

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot this month, and the ceremonies have already kickstarted. The Brahmastra couple’s marriage festivities are confirmed for April 13 – April 17. From the venue to the guest list, here’s some inside information you need to know about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s star-studded wedding.

Check out the details of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

Pre-wedding festivities

Despite being a hush-hush affair, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year. The pre-wedding ceremonies include the Ganesh pooja and mehendi ceremony, which are going to take place on April 13 in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the sangeet celebration is queued up for the evening.

Venue for the big day

Earlier, the rumours were abuzz that the couple would get hitched at Ranbir Kapoor’s ancestral home. However, a few of their wedding festivities will take place at RK Studios in Mumbai’s Chembur. Meanwhile, the duo will get married at Mumbai’s Vastu building, where the actor and his wife-to-be own their individual apartments.

Designer outfits

Alia Bhatt has never failed to flaunt her love for Sabyasachi outfits, and the bride is set to don the designer wear for her wedding too. The actress and her beau will dress up in Sabyasachi creations for their big day. The couple’s outfits were recently delivered to their residence in the Vastu building. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star will also opt for a customised Manish Malhotra attire for some celebrations.

Star-studded guest list

Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt has been quite vocal about the celebrity couple’s wedding preparations. While speaking to a leading daily, he revealed that there would be 28 guests for the wedding, including family and close friends. Some famous names expected to attend Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding are Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, among others.

The grand reception

The couple is set to host not just one but two grand receptions followed by their wedding. The celebrations will be held for their industry friends on April 16 and April 17 at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace at Colaba. An entire floor and a few rooms have been booked at the hotel for selected guests, which are off-limits for general visitors.

Decor and food

Talking about the decor and other preparations, the couple’s lavish wedding will be ornamented with chrysanthemums and white button flowers sourced from Bangalore. Meanwhile, the catering and other arrangements will be looked after by the Taj authorities. The food menu for the big day comprises a range of continental delicacies teamed up with Indian cuisines.

Security

A lot of arrangements have been kept in mind in order to keep Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding celebrations intimate. As many as 200 security personnel and bouncers have been deployed for the event. They have been divided into several bands and will be given access to different venues as per their groups.

