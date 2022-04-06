Alia Bhatt to be a Sabyasachi bride? Here’s looking at all the Bollywood Sabya brides so far

Bollywood’s next big wedding is around the corner. Reports of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot this April in Mumbai have taken the industry by storm. And ahead of the festivities, we wonder if Alia Bhatt is going to be another Bollywood Sabyasachi bride? And our intel tells us, yes!

Alia Bhatt will be a Sabyasachi bride, just like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Anushka Sharma. And for the rest of the ceremonies, she will don Bollywood’s favourite designer, Manish Malhotra.

The wedding festivities will take place between 14-17 April at the Kapoor residence, and small dinners at their respective homes will commence the following week.

A look at all the Bollywood Sabyasachi brides

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was the most recent to get hitched, and we weren’t surprised when she, too, chose a Sabyasachi ensemble for her wedding day. “A classic red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom’s (Vicky Kaushal) Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold,” shared the designer on his Instagram page.

Patralekha Paul

Classic and beautiful with personalised details to make it her own, the bride Patralekhaa Paul wore a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil. The veil was inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s bridal lehenga was specially designed for her, and it’s a triumph of personal style — equal parts traditional and appropriately fashion-forward, much like the Bajirao Mastani star herself. Padukone’s red gharara was hand-embroidered with gold tilla detailing and paired with a chowki design aari-taari dupatta that had a heavy border with the age-old saying ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ written on it in Devnagri.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s red Sabyasachi lehenga may appear conventional at first sight, but it was embellished with the sweetest personalised details. The ensemble, which came with a half-sleeved blouse and a ballgown-esque skirt, took 110 embroiderers from Kolkata a total of 3,720 hours to custom design, according to the couturier. The lehenga was embellished with beautiful hand-cut organza flowers, silk floss French knots, and layers of thread work. Priyanka and Nick’s names are inscribed on the waistband, along with her parents’ names. She completed her ensemble with a long veil.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma walked down the aisle in a floral lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy. This one, like all of his other creations, stood out for its intricate work. The pale blush pink lehenga was embellished with hand-embroidered Indian lotus motifs, blended with European flora and fauna. It was handcrafted in silk floss, gold and silver ‘tilla’ work. Her floral lehenga was adorned in metal threads, pearls, and beads. Her bridal lehenga took 32 days and 67 karigars to create. Anushka complemented her lehenga with jadau jewellery made of uncut diamonds, pearls, and pale pink spinel.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu resorted to friend and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her wedding ensemble. The bride donned a lavishly adorned red lehenga by him with the couturier’s signature blouse, called Bipasha. During a proposed dance sequence for Mani Ratnam’s Raavan, his all-time bestseller design was clearly influenced by the actor. Mukherjee recalls the curation, saying, “We are both Bengalis, and she was very sure she wanted to be a Bengali bride in ‘Sabyasachi Red.'” ”(Bipasha) did all of us Bengalis proud. She was dressed in Chandan and a shola mukut, and she had a betel leaf covering her face. This is what I love about Indian weddings. As a bride, on the day of your wedding, you always come home.”

All Images: Courtesy Instagram/@aliaabhatt