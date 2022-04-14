All the dreamy pictures from the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding

B-town’s golden couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially married. After all the talk around their wedding, a first few glimpses of the two as man and wife are out. The gorgeous bride took to her official social media handle to proudly announce her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

She wrote a long caption on behalf of her husband and herself saying, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding pictures

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@aliaabhatt; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@aliaabhatt