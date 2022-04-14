facebook
All the dreamy pictures from the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding
Weddings
14 Apr 2022

Sanyukta Baijal
Weddings
B-town’s golden couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially married. After all the talk around their wedding, a first few glimpses of the two as man and wife are out. The gorgeous bride took to her official social media handle to proudly announce her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

She wrote a long caption on behalf of her husband and herself saying, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding pictures

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahni
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahni
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahni
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahni
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahni
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahni
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahni
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahni
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahni
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@aadarjain
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@brat.man

 

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@aliaabhatt; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@aliaabhatt 

Sanyukta Baijal
Apart from scrunched up paper with recycled aspirations, Sanyukta is also a writer. When not reading or scribbling, she loves playing copious amounts of video games and watch tons of films.
