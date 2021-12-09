All the little outfit details from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s big fat Indian wedding

From the blue sapphire engagement ring to the bespoke bird kaleeras, we have all the beautiful detail from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.

On a scale of one to ten how invested are you in a celebrity wedding? Are you simply browsing through the glossy pictures because they are going viral? Or are you closely observing each little nuance as inspiration for your own? Whatever end of the spectrum you might fall in, it’s no surprise that the VicKat wedding (Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding) has garnered massive interest. From their outfits to the wedding décor, the internet is currently busy observing and analysing over.

Indian celebrities weddings also set the pace for wedding trends. From Anushka Sharma’s dreamy décor to Deepika Padukone’s scripted dupatta, the beauty is in the details when it comes to celebrity weddings. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, then, is no different as it’s already got brides excited and bookmarking on Pinterest. Making their task easier is our complete list of vendors, elements and outfit details from the VicKat wedding that helped create this grand celebration.

All the outfit details from Vicky Kaushik and Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Bride’s outfit

The bride’s lehenga was designed by none other than India’s greatest couturier, Sabyasachi. “A classic red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold,” shared the designer on his Instagram page. She also wore a mangalsutra from Sabyasachi’s Bengal Tiger Collection made with black and gold beads and two small drop-down diamonds.

Groom’s outfit

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in an ivory silk sherwani enhanced with intricate marori embroidery and handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons from Sabyasachi. A tussar georgette shawl with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders completed the look.

Bride’s jewellery

The necklace made of uncut diamonds in 22k gold with hand-strung pearls is from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery and was previously spotted on fashion designer Masaba Gupta in a fashion shoot. The most interesting part of her look was a double matha patti that’s definitely on our wishlist.

Groom’s jewellery

Adorning the silk tissue safa was a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace studded in emeralds, brilliant-cut and rose-cut diamonds, quartz and tourmalines from the designer’s jewellery line.

Couple’s rings

On closer inspection, you will spot a sparkling blue sapphire on Katrina Kaif’s ring finger. The sparkler is Tiffany Soleste engagement ring in platinum and is giving us all the Lady Diana vibes. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is seen adorning the Tiffany Classic wedding band ring in platinum. Similar to the recently concluded nuptials of Patralekha Paul and Rajkummar Rao who also choose Tiffany & Co. for their rings. Looks like, Tiffany’s Indian e-commerce website is going to get a surge of traffic tonight.

Bride’s Kaleera and choora

One of the little detail we noticed at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding was the fluttering birds on the bride’s kaleeras. Designed by Mrinalini Chandra, the bespoke messenger bird kaliras were an adorable touch. She also wore kaleeras and chooras from Raabta by Rahul Luthra.

Dream team that worked on curating and putting together this look for the VicKat wedding

Behind every (bridal) dream is an equally hard working team that’s been pouring their heart and soul, while keeping quiet about the lavish wedding. For her wedding, Katrina Kaif choose to pick the team she usually works for her shoots and movies with.

Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania

Drapes by: Dolly Jain

Makeup by: Daniel C Bauer

Hair by: Amit Thakur

Hero and Featured Images: Katrina Kaif Instagram.