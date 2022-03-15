Amrita Rao finally shares pictures of her secret wedding after 8 years

Actress Amrita Rao took to her Instagram handle to share the picture of her secret wedding with RJ Anmol after 8 years. While the couple revealed how they tied the knot in 2014 but kept it a secret, fearing that the news of her wedding could sabotage her Bollywood career.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol wedding pictures

Amrita Rao runs a YouTube channel named Couple of Things with her husband RJ Anmol. The couple uses this platform to talk about their experiences with their fans. Today, Amrita Rao shared unseen photos from her wedding and revealed details of their hush-hush wedding ceremony. Their parents have featured in the video. Since the wedding was such a secret ceremony, it was attended by only their close ones.

The actress also took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them on their wedding day, where they are dressed in traditional Maharashtrian wedding attire. The couple has taken to social media for the first time since their wedding to share these pictures with their fans.

Amrita Rao caused quite the stir with her debut movie Ishq Vishk in 2000 and instantly became Bollywood’s favourite girl next door. She has since starred in a lot of movies. But her career took a turn when Vivah released in 2006, and she became a household name with her portrayal of Poona, the female protagonist.