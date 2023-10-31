Andaz Delhi: Your dream wedding, their impeccable canvas

For centuries now, despite the rapid development and the erection of tall buildings, Delhi belongs to the poets. It is this Delhi – the Delhi of Sauda, Dard, Mir, Ghalib, Momin, Zafar, Zauq and Daagh that we fall in love with time and again. “Dil-o-Dilli donon agar hain kharaab, P’a kuchh lutf is ujde ghar mein bhi hain,” wrote Mir in the eighteenth century. Perhaps, this is where the term ‘Dilwalon ki Dilli’ originates from. Whatever the origin, Delhi has always opened her arms wide for lovers.

Hence, what better place to celebrate the marriage of two souls than in Delhi, the dynamic capital of India, with its rich cultural heritage? Andaz Delhi, Hyatt’s first luxury and lifestyle hotel in India, offers 401 reasons to fall in love with Delhi at every corner. Andaz Delhi guarantees an exceptional wedding day with its grand oval ballroom, unique “Elephant Path,” and dedicated wedding consultants, offering you the perfect canvas for your dream wedding.

We’ve all heard horrid tales of the ‘bridezilla’ – a monster in mascara who terrorises her bridesmaids because of the stress of handling the big, fat Indian wedding. But brides at Andaz Delhi are treated to the Andaz Spa which offers the perfect pampering that is both relaxing and indulgent. It’s a tranquil haven where one can unwind, indulge, and make lifelong memories with their girlfriends.

True to Hyatt’s commitment to luxury and culture, each of the 401 unique artworks inspired by Delhi is shown in one of the beautifully curated and decorated rooms of Andaz Delhi. Elegant touches like timber floors give the space a homely feel, and contemporary bath facilities and creative integration welcome guests to unwind in elegance. The view rooms provide a breathtaking view of the runway of the Indira Gandhi Airport, providing a thrilling vantage position to observe aeroplanes taking off or landing. In total, Andaz Delhi includes 401 rooms to host all guests under one roof.

Detail and organisation are key to a wedding. A single misstep can lead to catastrophe. However, at Andaz Delhi, one can relax knowing that everything is taken care of. In the city’s array of wedding venues, the hotel’s opulent oval-shaped ballroom shines as a radiant gem. Its unique, pillar-free design sets it apart, offering a spacious canvas for up to 2,000 guests. This versatile venue provides the freedom to express one’s unique style and create a wedding day that beautifully tells the couple’s love story, whether it’s an extravagant gala or a traditional celebration. The hotel’s proficient event planners and coordinators work closely with clients to craft a seamless schedule that perfectly aligns with their wedding festivities.

An outstanding feature at the hotel is the unique “Elephant Path,” which offers a grand entrance for the baraat. It features an elegant procession led by an elephant, guiding the way into the main courtyard and the ballroom’s entrance. This enchanting route sets the stage for your wedding celebration in a truly remarkable and unforgettable manner, creating a special experience for both the couple and their guests.

And now, we come to another integral and crucial element of a grand wedding – the food. At Andaz Delhi, more than 80 regional chefs, accomplished mixologists, and knowledgeable bartenders effectively cater to your gastronomic needs. The hotel ensures that every palette is satisfied, from tailored cuisine selections for your guests to a sumptuous wedding buffet, allowing you to enjoy every second of your special day worry-free.

Andaz Delhi boasts spaces that capture the vibrant essence and contemporary aesthetics of the city. The modern designs seamlessly blend sophistication with a touch of Delhi’s unique charm. The various venues at Andaz Delhi are all about delivering personalized experiences to couples and families based on their preferences. Thanks to their adaptability and the ability to be tailored to your vision, these venues and services ensure that every event leading up to your wedding is just as perfect as the union itself.