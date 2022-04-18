Another star-studded episode of the Alia-Ranbir wedding #AfterParty

The star-studded ceremony is not over yet. Brace yourselves as we have another episode of the Ranbir-Alia wedding taking rounds on the gram.

Have you been gushing over the #Ralia wedding too? Well, if yes then we sure are on the same page. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned man and wife, on the 14th of April, in an intimate affair. The golden couple will probably be responsible for marking the advent of a ‘minimal wedding’ trend for quite a long time now. Furthermore, the Alia-Ranbir wedding gave us some major #CoupleGoals with their elegant and charming outfits, and don’t forget the heartwarming images.

Just when you thought that it was time to stop stalking the couple, that’s when the reception images got viral. Alia-Ranbir’s wedding is still topping the charts and why shouldn’t it. I mean have you had a chance to look at the star-studded event? Well, skip the FOMO as we’re here with all the tea from their post-wedding festivity.

A peep into the star-studded reception following the Alia-Ranbir wedding

BFF Alert! No wedding is complete without your bridesmaids aside, right? Taking the tradition forward, Alia Bhatt’s girl tribe looks all chic and sassy in their shimmery attires. Furthermore, the reception witnessed several other appearances from the sassy sisters of the groom, the mother of the groom to the dapper dude, Karan Johar. So, keep your eyes wide open as you wouldn’t wanna miss out on any updates on the Alia-Ranbir Wedding.

All Images courtesy: Instagram