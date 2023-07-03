Ayesha Amin Nigam on how to plan the perfect white wedding

Celebrity stylist Ayesha Amin Nigam talks about curating, planning and adding that sense of personal touch to her sister-in-law Anusha Guha and Suyash Kela’s wedding

One can never have enough of weddings and especially when the wedding is a blend of traditions, how can we? From traditions, and aesthetics to amusing bits, Indian weddings are filled to the brim with memorable moments. Speaking of which, one wedding that took rounds on Instagram, courtesy of its aesthetically pleasing mood board, was Anusha Guha and Suyansh Kela‘s dreamy wedding ceremony. Planned, styled and curated by celebrity stylist Ayesha Amin Nigam along with a team of decorators, the wedding was nothing short of a visual feast. Ayesha Amin Nigam’s creative intellect and the couple’s desire to have a mountain wedding, both resulted in a beautiful series of events. Keeping it sweet and simple yet turning it into a big fat wedding, Ayesha Amin Nigam made sure her sister-in-law had the wedding of her dreams. Furthermore, to dig deeper into what went behind curating this magical wedding, we have Ayesha Amin Nigam giving us inside access to the same.

In conversation with Ayesha Amin Nigam:

What was the mood board you had in mind for the decor/theme of the wedding?

There were two other functions as well. There was a cocktail and a sangeet night where we wanted it to just look like a very psychedelic jungle, so the theme was lots of lights and lots of dancing and playing around with beams of lights and here we had done a beautiful ceiling which looked almost like Northern lights because the girl’s family had a very special trip to see the Northern lights in Iceland. So, I tried to mimic that with lights and a net on the ceiling and it would change colours and look like the aurora borealis and this was of course very psychedelic, very cool with lots of greenery, animals and neon signs. After the white wedding, there was a sundowner which was like a reception on the Skydeck of the hotel where we didn’t want to do much décor. It was just a huge starry night sort of ceiling which the deck creators have done which was a lot of airy lights on top of the ceiling which looked like you are just under the stars. It was so ethereal again it was so light and looked so beautiful. The whole idea was to make everything look very light and floaty. There was a cloud in the middle, like a cheeseboard situation, like a grazing table happening and people could pick up their own snacks and walk around. We had Bolly Jazz performing. We wanted it to be more like a concert where people come and enjoy some amazing music under the stars.

The location looked as if it was straight out of a fairy tale, so what went behind choosing the right location?

The groom and the bride don’t live in India. One lives in London and one lives in Dubai and they’re a world-travelling couple. One thing they were very clear on was that they wanted a mountain wedding. So, it was a big task to find an actual property which would accommodate the people, the number of ceremonies we wanted and also have a hillside view. But, in the end, the western Himalayas was the perfect fit and had these small venues anyways it was not a big wedding with so many people but we had lots of small events happening simultaneously. So everything was just perfect.

What according to you were a few striking features of both weddings?

The striking feature of the wedding, was obviously, the décor. We spent a lot of time and effort between me and the decorators to design every event. There were two main events which were the white wedding and the Hindu wedding, so it had a lot of detailing of course, it was a destination wedding, so it had to be kept in mind how many people are coming, there was a beautiful welcome lunch and the décor was one of my favourites. It had drapes of fabric in sunset colours and anyway, Westin has great structures on its own. I and the decorators just got together to design in such a way that we enhance that rather than just pile on unnecessary elements and the combination of both came together really fabulously. The second thing that was really striking was the starry night event that we did which was the reception, where we put a lot of fairy lights on a Skydeck and it was the highlight of the whole night.

What was the mood board you and the bride had in mind for her wedding outfit? For the Christian as well as the Hindu wedding?

Anusha was very clear that she wanted a white gown, which was pristine white and had no colour to it and we went to many designers. She tried on lots of things but because in India you don’t really get white gowns readily available so it did require a lot of research. She tried a lot of silhouettes, and then we sat down with Pallavi Mohan who was kind enough to customise the entire outfit she made the second one with the feathers for the sundowner after the white wedding and she customised all the bridesmaid’s dresses as well. So the whole procession was made by Pallavi Mohan. But I think my favourite was the feather dress because it fit her so beautifully and was a lovely afterparty dress. Again, she was very clear, she wanted to wear red for the pheras but we went for more of a watermelon colour by Rahul Mishra and of course, he is such a magician and such an artist. It’s not a typical lehenga, it has so many motifs of nature and animals, something again that resonates with the family, animals and wildlife. There were little rabbits and flamingos on her lehenga and it was so special because as a family we’re very connected and we find nature to be very special. So, this was a really special lehenga as well.

There were several tiny elements of quirkiness like the ‘mint to be’ tic tacs so where did that urge to add these fun elements come from?

Since it was a destination wedding and of course so many people were taking out time travelling for us for those two and a half days, we wanted little elements to be incorporated. It’s always so much fun to look at these things so we had those really cute ‘meant-to-be’ tic-tacs because there were so many events happening simultaneously, we had a little bit of a map. Anusha loves games, even in family gatherings she is the one who is the games master so we called it Anusha and Suyash’s treasure hunt wedding when you had to go from one place to another with a map, so that was cute. Then we had these little hats and accessories and fans for people not to feel very hot in the sun and I think it’s always cute that things which are memorable to give to the guests that they can carry forth.

The colours were wide in variety in terms of the decor and the theme so what was the information behind that?

We were very clear that there would be colour-specific themes because again there were almost four to five events in a span of two and a half days so we wanted all of them to look very different from each other. So then we had the sunset colours for the welcome lunch, whites and greens for the white wedding, reds and pinks for the Hindu wedding and then the cocktail was just very glam and blingy. So, we were very clear that we wanted it to be demarcated that way and look very different. Even for her mehendi, we kept it very pretty and colourful and how a mehendi should be just very beautifully in an array of Indian colours like a burst of yellows, reds and pinks and that also became a very interesting event in itself because we have these lovely fabrics hanging from the tent on the sealing and it got windy so the way fabrics were swinging that was such a great mood for everyone.

Lastly, tell us how special was this wedding for you especially considering that the couple is family, so how did you add that sense of personal touch to the entire prep?

Being a stylist, I am always planning things which are visually beautiful and of course, this was obviously very close to my heart everything from the decor and the clothes I tried to design in such a way that my sister-in-law’s entire personality and things she likes would come through and also be very enjoyable for the couple and their friends who came from everywhere, people had come from all corners of the world and India. The whole point was to make it just visually stunning and very very enjoyable and every event or every detail should just be very aesthetically pleasing and then we didn’t have much time to plan it. I think we had four months but I had such great support from my friends in the industry who came on board and collaborated with me. The decorator who was Phoolandevi and Riddhi, she and I got together and designed the whole event and she had some lovely vendors on board as well. Then we had a great bartender from Delhi who came up with really cute cocktails and concoctions, her makeup artist, everyone was so good and they came on board and just did their best.

