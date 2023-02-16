Getting hitched? These wedding venues in Delhi are perfect for your D-day

As the wedding season is in full swing, the wedding venues all around the nation are fully booked out. So, if you are a soon-to-be bride or groom, know that you have to book your venue well ahead of time. But if you have time and are on the hunt for the best wedding venues in Delhi, we’ve got your back.

It takes a village to plan a wedding. From décor to food to outfits, there are a hundred things to plan. But the first and most important thing is deciding on a wedding venue. When you imagine your wedding, there’s a certain vibe that you imagine. Finding the right venue is extremely important to implement all the dreams that you had about your wedding. And we understand that. So, we have curated a list of the best wedding venues in Delhi, so that you don’t have to go around in circles, trying to find one.

Best wedding venues in Delhi

The Park, Central Delhi

The Park’s brand of sophistication makes this place the perfect wedding venue in Delhi. Strategically located, great décor options, and of course, unmatched culinary offerings make this place a highly sought-after venue during the wedding season. Remember that they have a policy of in-house catering, which means they won’t allow outside vendors inside the hotel.

Address: 15, Parliament Street, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Phone: +9111 2374 3000

The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Shahdara

This luxe property in Shahdara boasts of seven opulent banquet halls, namely, Jade, Ruby, Emerald, Coral, Turquoise, Sapphire and Grand Sapphire. Providing one of the best wedding facilities in town, this wedding venue in Delhi has its own in-house event management team. So, you have nothing to worry about, as they will plan and execute your dream wedding for you.

Address: Vishwas Nagar Extension, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi, 110032

Phone: 1800 1031 444

Mallu Farms, Chhattarpur

Nothing can beat the charm of a wedding at a south Delhi farmhouse. There are three areas, both indoor and outdoor, available to plan your dream wedding here. Known for its plush ambiance and style, you can only choose the wedding decor from their listed vendors. But trust them to do a beautiful job as they deck up your wedding venue just like you have imagined.

Address: 204, Chattarpur Mandir Rd, Ansal Villas, Sat Bari, New Delhi, Delhi 110074

Phone: +91 97174 17353

Hyatt Palace, Udyog Vihar

A brand that has found itself mentioned in several lists of best wedding venues in Delhi, Hyatt Palace in Gurugram needs no introduction. Just a few minutes’ drive from the New Delhi International Airport, Hyatt Palace is centrally located at the heart of Gurugram. They offer three indoor and outdoor areas to book your wedding- the hall, the lane, and the hall and lawn together in a package. They have their in-house caterers, who will whip up an extensive menu according to your taste.

Address: 15, 1, Old Delhi Gurgaon Rd, Electronic City, Phase IV, Udyog Vihar, Sector 18, Gurugram, Haryana 122015

Phone: +91124 383 1234

QLA, South Delhi

Surprised to find one of your favourite restaurants in a listing of the best wedding venues in Delhi? Well, the banquet at Qla is a popular venue for weddings. With a capacity for hosting about 500 guests, this place is located next to Qutab Minar. Their in-house catering team specialises in French, Italian and Spanish cuisines. Also, expect the most exotic cocktails at your wedding if you book Qla.

Address: 4-A Seven Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, next to Qutab Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Phone: +91 85270 98766

Haveli Dharampura, Old Delhi

With breathtaking views at the heart of Old Delhi, Haveli Dharampura is a gem of a wedding venue in Delhi. It might be located in the busy lanes of old Delhi, but you will get none of that noise and commotion inside. Offering in-house catering, décor, and alcohol, experience a royal wedding without having to fly all your guests to Rajasthan.

Address: 2293, Dharampura, Gali Gulian, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, 110006

Phone: +9111 2326 1000

Hilltop Greens, Faridabad

A luxurious wedding banquet, they are known as one the best wedding venues in Delhi for a reason. They will tailor make everything according to your taste, preference and budget. They have options for both indoor and outdoor settings, an amazing buffet set up with North Indian, South Indian, Mughlai, Indian street food and so much more. If you want you and your guests to have a great time at your wedding, look no further.

Address: Pali Rd, near Manav Rachna University, Asola WildLife Sanctuary, Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana 121012

Phone: +91 99990 07194

