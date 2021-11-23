Blazers to turtleneck blouses: 5 ways to style a perfect winter wedding look this season

A wedding in the winter season is tricky business. We want to dress to impress but also do not want want to succumb to the low temperatures. And so, comfort and aesthetics need to meet a sweet spot to make that happen. Here’s how you can slay your ethnic wear look for a winter wedding this season.

Here are five ways to look fabulous at a winter wedding

Dress up with a blazer or jacket

As fashion trends advance, any combination can look good with a touch of your style. Combining ethnic wear with western is now the hot take. The Indo-western style of wearing a blazer or embroidered jacket with your lehenga or saree will elevate your wedding look. This style appears absolutely chic, and the correct jacket or blazer would tie the outfit perfectly well.

Replace blouses with turtlenecks or sweaters

There are blouse styles galore to wear with your lehenga or saree. Style your saree or lehenga with a turtle neck or sweater. In addition, even if you pair a plain turtleneck with your wear, with a heavy dupatta and lehenga, it would look beautiful. You also have the creative freedom to style your look the way you want. Pairing it with the perfect jewellery will further enhance your winter wedding look.

The double-dupatta style

Wearing a double dupatta has become a trend, and you can do the same this winter wedding season. A way to style the double dupattas is by draping one dupatta as you generally would with your saree or lehenga and letting the other dupatta drape loosely over both your arms. Using dupattas of contrasting colours would also look striking and ready for the wedding season.

Pick winter-friendly materials

A velvet lehenga or Anarkali would not only keep you warm but also look absolutely gorgeous, especially in dark, royal colours. Lining up your dupatta with pashmina can also do the job. Another material you can use for your outfits is brocade, a rich decorative material ideal to keep you warm. You can also incorporate silk materials to make your wedding attires, another extensively luxurious material like brocade.

Wear your shawl as a dupatta

A gorgeous pashmina or silk shawl complements any ethnic outfit well. You can also replace it in your double dupatta style, using a shawl as the second dupatta. Pairing your lehenga with this will make you look royal, and you’ll certainly be comfortable. One could also wear a beautiful long-sleeve Anarkali and matching shawl as a complete outfit at a wedding. This style is effortless for a winter wedding.

