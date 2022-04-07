7 Bollywood celebrities who chose to have an intimate house wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir’s upcoming nuptials are set to begin from April 13 onwards. The couple will get married at the RK House in Chembur. With our eyes glued to this celebrity wedding, let’s walk down the memory of other Bollywood celebrity house weddings that were intimate and sweet!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen ample trends brewing. While all of them were ideated to make the ‘new normal’ seem adaptable, a few trends should stay with us beyond the pandemic. One of the trends to note is low-key, intimate house weddings. And a lot of Bollywood celebrities have become the torchbearers of it. Here, we look at 7 such Bollywood couples who opted for an intimate house gathering for their wedding celebrations.

Bollywood celebrity house weddings that were intimate and sweet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were dating for many years before deciding to tie the knot recently. Their wedding vows took place on February 17 at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse. The ceremony was attended by family and close ones, including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Shabana Azmi and Anusha Dandekar. The two decided to share a glimpse of their wedding with a series of posts on Instagram.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Uri: The Surgical Strike couple Yami Gautam and her director beau Aditya Dhar ditched the fancy wedding location idea and opted for a hush-hush affair. The ceremonies happened at the actress’ farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The guest list was limited, only 20 people, including close friends and family, graced the event. In fact, Yami Gautam was dressed by her sister Surilee Gautam, who did her hair and helped her put together everything for the big day.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza said ‘I do’ to her businessman beau Vaibhav Rekhi on Feb 15, 2021, at her residence in Mumbai. The wedding nuptials took place in the garden area of her apartment building, where only the couple’s close associates were in attendance. Dia Mirza’s friend Aditi Rao Hydari was present at the affair. For the unversed, the couple welcomed their baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14, 2021.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sonamwedsanand

Another celebrity couple to have a house wedding was Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Their wedding fervour took place at Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai residence. And later, the two tied the knot in Sikh rituals at Kapoor’s maternal aunt Kavita Singh’s bungalow in Bandra’s Rockdale. But unlike other previous celebrities, the two invited the who’s who of Bollywood — Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Just like her sister Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor tied the knot at father Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence in Mumbai. However, her wedding festivities were low-key and had close friends and family in attendance. The guest list included Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and a few more. One of the most interesting things about this celebrity house wedding was that everyone was dressed quite unconventionally, keeping in mind the private affair. Talking about the bride, she adorned a Chanderi sari with a pearl veil.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012. The duo’s civil marriage registration happened at their previous Mumbai residence, Fortune Heights at 29th Hill Road, Bandra. Their wedding was a super intimate affair witnessed by Sharmila Tagore, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and a few others. The couple’s reception was hosted by Sharmila Tagore, which saw major Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including their extended families and friends.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Following her brother Saif Ali Khan’s footsteps, Soha Ali Khan decided to go for a zero fanfare event with Kunal Kemmu. The rituals took place at mother Sharmila Tagore’s Khar residence in Mumbai in a low-key affair. The wedding was graced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arpita Khan, Neha Dhupia and Sara Ali Khan.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@yamigautam, @faroutakhtar; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@sonamkapoor