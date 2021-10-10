Get inspired: How brides are adding masks to their wedding ensembles

A lot has changed for brides and grooms in the last few months. From grand weddings by the sea and backyard ceremonies, to outdoor Sangeets and exuberant Mehendis, the idea of celebrating nuptials has simply turned on its head. A smaller crowd, simpler functions, pared down festivities are the order of the day. And when it some to wedding ensembles in the times of COVID-19, personal protective equipment is a necessity. Enter the bridal face masks.

A piece of cloth for safety and protection, face masks are now mandatory among brides, grooms, and the bridal parties these days, and each bride is adding her own twist to it, to give it style. Some have created masks with their lehenga material while others have managed to create new embroideries and added traditional bits for personalisation. We even spotted a couple who used their face mask as a photo-op and a resourceful bride who made matching ones for her bridesmaids. It’s about taking this necessity and making it seamlessly blend into the wedding festivities.

There are ideas aplenty — all you need to do is look for inspiration. Here’s are all the cool way we found brides incorporating interesting bridal face masks into their wedding.

Hero & Featured Image courtesy: Mehar Photography