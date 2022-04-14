8 homegrown labels perfect for your bridesmaid wardrobe

It’s time for all the lovely bridesmaids to prepare for the toast, as we’ve got you all covered up in the outfit domain.

Finding the perfect outfit for the bride sure seems like a tough nut to crack, but what about the lovely ladies behind the curtains? Well, you guessed it right, we are talking about the #TeamBride here. Being a bridesmaid means going from ‘OMG my BFF’ is getting married’ to ‘Oh shoot! What am I going to wear’, within seconds? So, just to sort that dilemma we have some splendid choices of bridesmaid outfits from some of these homegrown Indian labels.

The post lockdown scenario marks the beginning of several ‘happily ever afters’ followed by you ladies spending a fortune on your bridesmaid outfits. These prolific homegrown Indian labels have you all covered up. Since it’s time for your BFF to get hitched to the love of her life, likewise it’s time for you lovely bridesmaids to tie the knot with subtle silhouettes from these labels listed below.

VVANI By Vani Vats

With subtle summer hues and minimal mirror play, it wouldn’t be an understatement to claim that Vani Vats curates her collection keeping the needs of bridesmaid outfits in mind. From strappy kameezes to flowy lehengas, these chic designs swear by your summer goals without coming in the way of your bridesmaid duties.

Shop here

Aisha Rao

Well, if you are in a fix to choose the right colour then Aisha Rao designs are here to your rescue. With embellishments on fleek and colours in abundance, Aisha Rao is all about curating an upcycled range of ethnic wear. The Hyderabad-based design house relies on the applique technique to reduce fabric waste. So, if you choose to be an Aish Rao bridesmaid well then you’re sure going to slay the sustainable way.

Shop here

Label Aishwaryrika

Well, now this one’s a sundowner alert! Label Aishwaryrika is all about checking your bridesmaid outfit goals. With Chikankari embroidery at its core, the label is your perfect companion for the pre-wedding festivities. These easy-to-carry and summery outfits are ideal for your sundowner events. Moreover, you’ll thank the label later for those aesthetically pleasing Insta shots.

Shop here

Label Anushree

With ‘mom’s ancestral touch’ and the richness of the cultural prints, Label Anushree is your one-stop shop to steal the show at your BFF’s wedding. So, if bright yet minimal is the kind you’ve been looking for then see no more, as Label Anushree has got’em all. From the indo-western ensembles to the typical ethnic attires, the label is well versed for the likes of you.

Shop here

Awigna

Continuing the streak of A-listers, Awigna seems to be the next stop on your bridesmaid shopping spree. Speaking of bridesmaid outfits, we have this sister duo leading an exotic range of ensembles. With aesthetically pleasing hues and from three-piece sets to minimal sharara suits, the label sure is worth the mention.

Shop here

Prints by Radhika

What better than some stunning prints to take over your BFF’s wedding and to rule that feed on your gram? Prints by Radhika mark the infusion of art with fashion. This amalgamation gives us a plethora of patterns and hues to choose from. From printed sarees and lehengas to suits, the label is all about giving you a reason to choose a blooming range of bridesmaid outfits.

Shop here

Archana Shah

Well, we don’t know about others, but you’re definitely going to be the brightest bridesmaid in Archana Shah couture. Answering your question of ‘’what to wear’’ in the brightest way possible, these designs are about grabbing all the attention with Shah’s colour blocking techniques. Archana Shah’s latest edit is all about a dash of feminine aura, with floral prints and defined cuts.

Shop here

Ahanthem by Reena

Time for a little bridal bloom. Filled with colours to the brim, Ahanthem by Reena’s newest range seems like a fit for your bridesmaid outfits. Inspired by the signature staples of the Mughal era, all her designs are #RoyaltyPersonfied, giving you the perfect caption to describe your look.

Shop here

So, our work here is done, now! All you need to do is choose the right heels, grab your matching jhumkas and get your moves ready!

Hero and Feature Image courtesy: Archana Shah & @ahanthembyreena/IG