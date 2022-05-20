Sneak peek into Kanika Kapoor’s surreal pre-wedding festivities

After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, another Bollywood celebrity who’s set to take the wedding vows is Kanika Kapoor. The popular singer is overjoyed as she is getting married to her long-term beau Gautam. Although not much is known about the groom, he is a businessman based in London and the couple has been dating for a while now.

Their pre-wedding festivities have already started and Kanika took to her official Instagram handle to share a few fun moments from her mehendi ceremony. Posting a series of photos she wrote, “G I Love you sooooo much!”

Kanika Kapoor is all smiles at her pre-wedding functions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE CELEBRITY (@instashotoouts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE CELEBRITY (@instashotoouts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE CELEBRITY (@instashotoouts)

In the pictures, Kanika is dressed in a gorgeous pastel green lehenga, teamed with a heavy emerald green neckpiece. Meanwhile, her fiancé is seen clad in an off white kurta, pyjama and a jacket.

The duo can be seen laughing, playing games and dancing together along with their close ones. Their wedding will take place on May 20.

Before Kanika shared inside pictures from her mehendi ceremony, a few pictures from her haldi celebrations started doing rounds on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋iamkanikakapoorfan🦋 (@kanika_kapoor_fc)

This is the ‘Baby Doll’ singer’s second marriage. Earlier, she was married to NRI entrepreneur Raj Chandok for 14 years, who was also from London. The two decided to go their separate ways and got divorced in 2012. Raj and Kanika have three kids, daughters Aayana, Samara, and son Yuvraj.

(Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@kanik4kapoor; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@kanik4kapoor)