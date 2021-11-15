Congratulations are in order for the Panday family with Alanna’s engagement to Ivor

Alanna Panday, the cousin of Ananya and daughter of Chikki and Deanne Panday, gets engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Ivor McCray, at her Mumbai residence on Saturday.

Here’s a look at Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s engagement

There will be celebrations for the Panday clan as beloved Alanna Panday exchanges rings with her boyfriend, Ivor McCray. Alanna is a model and internet celebrity, whereas Ivor is a film director and photographer. You can find his latest work on his website. They both have a YouTube channel together as well that they frequently upload different styles of videos, from vlogs to challenges. In Los Angeles since last year, the couple decided to hold a small engagement ceremony in front of close friends and family before returning.

What led to the engagement was Ivor proposing to Alanna on their trip to the Maldives. It was quite the romantic gesture, all with the glowing heart and writing ‘Marry Me?’ in the sand! Alanna and Ivor took to Instagram to announce the happy news. Alanna mentioned in her post how she had met Ivan 2 years ago at a Halloween party and that he made her laugh so much her jaw hurt! She also mentioned how he made a foreign country feel like home and how she never felt homesick around him. It’s no wonder why both of them fit so well into each other’s cultures.

Guests of the Indian-style engagement ceremony included friends and family members. Alanna looked fabulously elegant, dressed in a grey-coloured Manish Malhotra piece with some stunning jewellery. Ivor clad in a white sherwani looked classy. Among the celebrities spotted were Sohail Khan and his mother Salma, son Nirvaan Khan, sister Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri, and Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta. Chunky Panday’s wife, Bhavana Panday, also joined the celebrations in a sky-blue salwar suit. Deanne Panday, the mother to the bride-to-be, was dressed in a gorgeous Shantanu & Nikhil outfit. The couple will not get married for another year and a half, and they will hold two weddings to embrace both cultures. With this intimate engagement ceremony looking absolutely striking, we cannot wait to see how they celebrate the wedding bash.

Heartiest congratulations to the lovely young couple, Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray!

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Alanna Panday Instagram.